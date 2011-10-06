PRESS DIGEST - Financial Times - Oct 6

Financial Times
BANKS FACE NEW EU STRESS TESTS
Europe's top banking regulator has started to re-examine the
strength of the region's banks, modelling a big write-down of
all peripheral eurozone sovereign debt.
TWO SUPERIORS OF UBS TRADER STAND DOWN
The business heads in charge of the UBS unit where
the bank's $2.3 billion alleged rogue-trading scandal took
place, have resigned, less than a fortnight after former group
chief executive Oswald Grubel did the same. here#axzz1ZfAR7S9q
U.S. BANKS DEFER 60 PERCENT OF EXECUTIVE BONUSES
The largest U.S. banks are deferring more than 60 percent of
senior bank executives' bonuses, according to a survey by the
Federal Reserve.
MICROSOFT TO WIN APPROVAL FOR SKYPE DEAL
Microsoft is set to win Brussels approval for its
planned $8.5 billion acquisition of online telephone service
Skype, highlighting a turnaround in its long-strained relations
with European competition authorities.
CHINA SEE SURGE IN CDS ON SLOWDOWN FEARS
Fears of an economic slowdown in China have fuelled a
trading surge in instruments that insure investors against
sovereign bond defaults, making the country a new focal point
for the widely used financial products.
BAKRIES FACE THREAT TO BUMI DOMINANCE
Indonesia's billionaire Bakrie family risks losing its
dominance over Bumi , the London-listed coalminer
formed in partnership with financier Nat Rothschild, after
lenders called in a $1.3 billion (840 million pound) loan
pledged against the family's Bumi shares.
SUPERGROUP SHARES PLUNGE AFTER WARNING
SuperGroup shares lost more than a quarter of their
value on Wednesday after the international fashion chain warned
that stock management problems would wipe up to 9 million pounds
from full-year profit.
($1 = 0.646 British Pounds)
(Reporting by Stephen Mangan)