PRESS DIGEST - Financial Times - Oct 7

WHITEHALL FEARS NEW BAILOUT FOR RBS

Nervousness is growing in Whitehall that the government might have to inject further capital into Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS) as part of a European effort to recapitalise the continent's banking system.

BANK OF ENGLAND INCREASES QE BY 75 BILLION POUNDS

The Bank of England acted more swiftly and more decisively on Thursday than most economists had expected to inject a further round of stimulus into the economy, as its governor warned that the nation may be facing its "most serious financial crisis ever."

CHINA LABOUR COSTS PUSH JOBS BACK TO US

Rising Chinese labour costs are changing the economics of global manufacturing and could contribute to the creation of 3 million jobs in the U.S. by 2020, according to a study being released by the Boston Consulting Group.

BRAMSON TAKES OVER AT F&C

Alain Grisay is to step down from F&C Asset Management after six years as chief executive handing over immediate responsibility for strategy to Edward Bramson, the turnaround specialist who became chairman following a boardroom coup in February.

GOULD LEADS RACE TO BECOME BG CHAIRMAN

Andrew Gould, the well-respected former chief executive of oilfield services group Schlumberger , has emerged as the leading candidate to take over as the next chairman of BG Group .

NAPSTER CREATORS REUNITE FOR VIDEO START-UP

The creators of Napster, the free song-sharing service that amassed tens of millions of users and seriously challenged record labels, have reunited after a decade apart with a secretive video start-up.

BUMI SHAREHOLDER CONSIDERS ASSET SALE

Indonesia's influential Bakrie family, the largest shareholder in London-listed miner Bumi , is considering selling off assets to repay a $1.34 billion loan to a syndicate led by Credit Suisse, people familiar with the matter said.

EXCLUSIVE LONDON HOUSING PROJECT SET TO BEGIN

Brockton Capital, a real estate-focused private equity group, is set to cash in on the rampant demand for high-end London property by launching Mayfair's largest housing project for decades.

