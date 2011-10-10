PRESS DIGEST - Financial Times - Oct 10

Financial Times

'TIME SHORT' FOR EUROZONE, SAYS CAMERON

David Cameron has urged European leaders to take a "big bazooka" approach to resolving the eurozone crisis, warning they have just a matter of weeks to avert economic disaster. here#axzz1aK0ik9dN

BANKS TO BE FORCED TO BOOST LIQUID ASSESTS

Global banking regulators will press ahead with the first worldwide effort to force banks to hold more liquid assets and cut back the industry's reliance on short-term funding, despite complaints that the rule changes could damage the broader economy, the new chairman of the Basel Committee on Banking Supervision has warned. here#axzz1aK0ik9dN

CAMERON WANTS 'SAFEGUARDS' FOR FINANCIAL SERVICES

David Cameron is to demand "safeguards" to prevent France and other eurozone countries from distorting the European Union's single market in an attempt to shift financial services from Britain to the single currency area. here#axzz1aK0ik9dN

LLOYDS SET FOR LOSS ON REAL ESTATE DEAL

Lloyds Banking Group seems poised to take a loss of about 35 percent on a 1 billion pound ($1.6 billion) basket of commercial property debt as it enters second-round talks with four remaining bidders for the portfolio, according to people familiar with the process. here#axzz1aK0ik9dN

IMI LOOKS TO SPEND BIG ON ACQUISITIONS

IMI , the UK engineering group, is investigating spending up to several hundred million pounds on acquisitions to bolster its position in niche fields. here#axzz1aK0ik9dN

UK REGULATOR CRITICISES FRENCH AUDITORS

French auditors have been lambasted by the UK's leading accountancy regulator for their performance during the Greek debt crisis. here#axzz1aK0ik9dN

LADBROKES TAKEOVER OF RIVAL UNDER THREAT

Ladbrokes may pull the plug on its potential takeover of Sportingbet even if the online gambling suitor removes a perceived stumbling block to the deal by selling its Turkish business, according to people with knowledge of the situation. here#axzz1aK0ik9dN

STEEL COMPANIES BRACED FOR PRICE FALL

The steel industry faces tough times with companies braced for falling prices as buyers delay orders because of extreme nervousness about global economic weakness. here#axzz1aK0ik9dN

($1 = 0.643 British Pounds) ($1 = 0.640 British Pounds) (Reporting by Stephen Mangan)