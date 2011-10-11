PRESS DIGEST - Financial Times - Oct 11

Financial Times

EUROPEAN LEADERS DELAY SUMMIT

European Union leaders have given themselves a deadline of two weeks to agree a comprehensive deal to tackle the euro zone debt crisis, a grand bargain senior European officials said would include a final decision on Greece's bailout and a new strategy to recapitalise Europe's banking sector.

REGULATORS STAND UP FOR NEW CAPITAL RULES

Global regulators insist the economic cost of implementing tough new rules on bank capital requirements will have only a tiny effect on global growth, with their latest estimate putting the impact at barely a tenth of the industry's own projection.

DUTCH FAVOUR TOUGH STANCE FOR EURO ZONE

The Netherlands' popular and plain-speaking finance minister is insisting on harsh enforcement measures against countries that violate euro zone budget agreements as the price of any major new agreement to save the euro.

STANDARD CHARTERED BANKER ATTACKS WESTERN REGULATORS

One of Standard Chartered's most senior executives has sharply criticised western regulators for using the wrong mechanisms to deal with the financial crisis, granting free rein to Asian markets where there has been a bias towards growth-focused regulation.

CALL FOR NEWS CORP VOTE AGAINST MURDOCHS

News Corp faced intensifying pressure for corporate governance changes on Monday as the biggest investor advisory group in the U.S. recommended shareholders vote against the re-election of 13 of the media company's 15 directors, including Rupert Murdoch, chairman and chief executive.

UK DIVIDENDS SET TO RISE BY 12 PERCENT

Dividend payments from UK's largest 200 companies by market value are set to rise by more than 12 percent this year and next, according to new research by Shore Capital stockbrokers.

BEIJING INTERVENES TO HELP STABILISE BANKS

The Chinese government will boost its stakes in the country's largest banks, as it attempts to shore up slumping financial stocks and to restore investor confidence.

CHINESE STEEL CHIEF TO LEAD GLOBAL BODY

The head of one of China's biggest steel companies will this week become chairman of the World Steel Association, in one of the first incidences of a Chinese manager taking the helm of a big global industry body.

($1 = 0.648 British Pounds) (Reporting by Stephen Mangan)