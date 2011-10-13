PRESS DIGEST - Financial Times - Oct 13

BRIEF-Imperial amends senior credit facility covenants
Financial Times
EU BANKS COULD SHRINK TO HIT CAPITAL RULES
Leading European banks say they would rather sell assets than raise expensive new capital to meet compulsory demands from the European Union for higher capital ratios, threatening a further contraction of credit to the enfeebled euro zone economy. here#axzz1aK0ik9dN
BLACKBERRY EMAIL OUTAGE HITS HALF OF USERS
Research in Motion , the maker of BlackBerry smartphones, was battling to shore up its network on Wednesday as it emerged that an intermittent service outage preventing users accessing email had spread to 30 million-40 million people, half of all Blackberry subscribers worldwide. here#axzz1aK0ik9dN
GROSS U-TURN ON PIMCO STRATEGY
Bill Gross has made a U-turn in the investment strategy of his $242 billion fund after a high-profile bearish call on the U.S. Treasury market backfired, triggering deep underformance by the world's largest bond fund. here#axzz1aK0ik9dN
ALCATEL-LUCENT DEAL TO SELL CALL CENTRE BUSINESS
Alcatel-Lucent , the Franco-American communications equipment maker, has agreed to sell its corporate call centre services business for as much as $1.5 billion to Permira , the private equity group. here#axzz1aK0ik9dN
HTC EYES FURTHER CONTENT ACQUISITIONS
Peter Chou, chief executive of HTC , says the Taiwanese company is considering further acquisitions of media and content companies in order to step up its battle to become one of the world's best-known smartphone brands. here#axzz1aK0ik9dN
GERMANY URGES TREATY REWRITE TO STRENGHTEN BLOC
Germany is pushing its European partners to deliver treaty change within the next two years, in order to bring about closer integration in the euro zone and reinforce budget discipline. here#axzz1aK0ik9dN
TOTAL WARNS FRANCE OVER SHALE GAS PERMIT
The French authorities will make it harder to secure the country's future energy supplies if they continue to prevent Total from exploring for shale gas, according to Christophe de Margerie, the energy group's chief executive. here#axzz1aK0ik9dN
FED TEMPTED BY 'QE3'
The U.S. Federal Reserve considered a new round of quantitative easing as an option at its September monetary policy meeting, suggesting that "QE3" is still possible if the economy weakens further. here#axzz1aK0ik9dN
($1 = 0.635 British Pounds)
