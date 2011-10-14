PRESS DIGEST - Financial Times - Oct 14

Financial Times

EMERGING MARKETS EYE BOOST FOR IMF

Emerging market countries are working on ways to contribute money rapidly to expand the effective firepower of the International Monetary Fund, with the aim of increasing its role in fighting the eurozone sovereign debt crisis.

TRICHET SAYS ECB HAS DONE ALL IT CAN

The European Central Bank has reached the limits of what it can do to support financial markets and it is now up to governments to grapple with a stubborn debt crisis, the ECB's outgoing president, Jean-Claude Trichet, said.

TORY DONOR'S LINKS ADD PRESSURE ON FOX

Michael Hintze, the millionaire donor to Britain's Conservative party who indirectly financed Adam Werritty, the controversial associate of the defence secretary Liam Fox, has tens of millions of dollars invested in defence companies through his hedge fund, CQS.

CABLE HITS TREASURY OVER 'RED TAPE CHALLENGE'

British business secretary Vince Cable's attempt to whittle away at the regulatory burden on business is being frustrated by the Treasury's unwillingness to take part in his "red tape challenge" according to business department insiders.

GERMAN BANKS ATTACK RECAPITALISATION PLAN

Germany's entire banking industry has joined forces to resist any compulsory recapitalisation of banks, urging Berlin to resist European moves to impose higher capital requirements across the board.

INSURERS BLAME APPLE AS FRAUDULENT CLAIMS RISE

The readiness of Apple to replace blocked or faulty iPhones with new smartphones is helping to fuel a big rise in fraud, insurers have warned.

PRU CAUGHT UP IN SEARCH FOR DIRECTORS

Prudential has hired Zygos, the City headhunters, to find two new non-executive directors as part of an ongoing shake-up of its board aimed partly at addressing investor dissatisfaction over last year's bid for AIA , the pan-Asian life insurer.

POLYUS EYES UK RELOCATION AHEAD OF FLOAT

Polyus Gold has moved to redomicile in the UK by early November, paving the way for Russia's biggest gold miner to become a premium-listed FTSE 100 candidate by the end of the year.

