PRESS DIGEST - Financial Times - Oct 14

EMERGING MARKETS EYE BOOST FOR IMF
Emerging market countries are working on ways to contribute
money rapidly to expand the effective firepower of the
International Monetary Fund, with the aim of increasing its role
in fighting the eurozone sovereign debt crisis. here#axzz1aK0ik9dN
TRICHET SAYS ECB HAS DONE ALL IT CAN
The European Central Bank has reached the limits of what it
can do to support financial markets and it is now up to
governments to grapple with a stubborn debt crisis, the ECB's
outgoing president, Jean-Claude Trichet, said. here#axzz1aK0ik9dN
TORY DONOR'S LINKS ADD PRESSURE ON FOX
Michael Hintze, the millionaire donor to Britain's
Conservative party who indirectly financed Adam Werritty, the
controversial associate of the defence secretary Liam Fox, has
tens of millions of dollars invested in defence companies
through his hedge fund, CQS.
CABLE HITS TREASURY OVER 'RED TAPE CHALLENGE'
British business secretary Vince Cable's attempt to whittle
away at the regulatory burden on business is being frustrated by
the Treasury's unwillingness to take part in his "red tape
challenge" according to business department insiders.
GERMAN BANKS ATTACK RECAPITALISATION PLAN
Germany's entire banking industry has joined forces to
resist any compulsory recapitalisation of banks, urging Berlin
to resist European moves to impose higher capital requirements
across the board.
INSURERS BLAME APPLE AS FRAUDULENT CLAIMS RISE
The readiness of Apple to replace blocked or faulty
iPhones with new smartphones is helping to fuel a big rise in
fraud, insurers have warned.
PRU CAUGHT UP IN SEARCH FOR DIRECTORS
Prudential has hired Zygos, the City headhunters, to
find two new non-executive directors as part of an ongoing
shake-up of its board aimed partly at addressing investor
dissatisfaction over last year's bid for AIA , the
pan-Asian life insurer.
POLYUS EYES UK RELOCATION AHEAD OF FLOAT
Polyus Gold has moved to redomicile in the UK by early
November, paving the way for Russia's biggest gold miner to
become a premium-listed FTSE 100 candidate by the end of the
year.
