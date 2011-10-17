PRESS DIGEST - Financial Times - Oct 17

Financial Times

VOLATILE MARKETS THREATEN EMI SALE

Turbulent financing markets could derail Citigroup's attempt to sell EMI, according to people close to the $3 billion-plus auction who warned that the U.S. bank could abandon the sale if it cannot squeeze higher offers from bidders. here#axzz1aygGRW3F

ETIHAD IN TALKS TO BUY AER LINGUS

Etihad , the fast-growing Middle Eastern airline, has approached the Irish government to buy its 25 percent stake in flag-carrier Aer Lingus , people with knowledge of the move said. here#axzz1aygGRW3F

LOUIS DREYFUS LOOKS TO LISTING OR PARTIAL SALE

Louis Dreyfus Commodities has hired bankers to prepare for a potential listing or a partial sale to a sovereign wealth fund after the privately-held 160-year-old trading house failed to reach a merger deal with rivals Olam , Glencore and Bunge . here#axzz1aygGRW3F

TAKEOVER PANEL TO RULE ON UK DEADLINES

A flurry of decisions that could reshape the landscape of UK dealmaking are set to be announced on Monday, as more than 10 bidders for British companies face new deadlines for making their bids. here#axzz1aygGRW3F

DEUTSCHE BANK'S LOSSES BILLIONS IN LAS VEGAS

Deutsche Bank's (DBKGn.DE) exposure to "casino banking" in Las Vegas has reached $4.9 billion, rivalling its exposure to countries affected by the eurozone debt crisis.here#axzz1aygGRW3F

EUROPE'S CARMAKERS TRIM PRODUCTION PLANS

Several carmakers are cutting back production or overtime work at their European plants because of weakening market demand - a further indication that the debt crisis is beginning to hit the real economy. here#axzz1aygGRW3F

BHP CONSIDERS BID FOR FERROUS RESOURCES

BHP Billiton is considering a potential bid for Ferrous Resources of Brazil, an iron ore miner start-up, as the world's largest mining company by market value uses the current drop in valuations to search for cheap commodities projects. here#axzz1aygGRW3F

OUSTED OLYMPUS CHIEF IN WRITEDOWN CLAIMS

The ousted chief executive of Olympus claims that before he was fired, he had raised concerns that the Japanese camera maker might have to writedown the value of its assets in its accounts following a series of controversial acquisitions between 2006 and 2008. here#axzz1aygGRW3F

($1 = 0.631 British Pounds) (Reporting by Stephen Mangan)