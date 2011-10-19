PRESS DIGEST - Financial Times - Oct 19

Financial Times
MOODY'S CUTS SPAIN'S SOVEREIGN RATING
Moody's has cut Spain's sovereign credit rating, making it
the last of the big three rating agencies to take action in less
than a month as confidence wanes over whether the eurozone's
fourth largest economy will be able to meet its ambitious
deficit reduction targets. here#axzz1aygGRW3F
UK RECOVERY OFF TRACK, SAYS KING
Britain's economic recovery is off track, Mervyn King warned
on Tuesday night as he defended the Bank of England's decision
to pump money into the economy again by purchasing 75 billion
pounds of bonds over the next four months. here#axzz1aygGRW3F
CLOUD SERVICE DROPBOX REACHES FOR THE SKY
Dropbox, the company behind the virtual file cabinet that
allows users to access documents, photos and videos from
different devices, has raised $250 million in new funding in a
deal that values the digital file-sharing service at $4 billion.
here#axzz1aygGRW3F
COUNTRIES FAIL TO ENFORCE BASEL REFORMS
Six of the 27 countries that set global banking regulations
still have not fully implemented the Basel II reforms agreed in
2004, and only 11 of the 27 have drafted rules to enact the
tougher Basel III standards that are supposed to replace them. here#axzz1aygGRW3F
WILLIAM HILL ACTS ON TEL AVIV STAFF WALKOUT
William Hill has flown senior staff out to some of
its overseas outposts in an attempt to limit the damage caused
by a revolt of online marketing, customer service and
back-office staff in Tel Aviv. here#axzz1aygGRW3F
GOLDMAN REPORTS $428 MILLION LOSS
Goldman Sachs has reported a third-quarter net loss
of $428 million, only the second time since going public in 1999
that Wall Street's most admired and reviled investment bank has
not made a profit. here#axzz1aygGRW3F
CFTC APPROVES NEW CAPS ON SPECULATORS
The U.S. commodity regulator approved sweeping new
constraints on speculation in food, energy and metals, in a
decision riven along party lines. here#axzz1aygGRW3F
POLICE SEIZE 245 MILLION EURO IN UNICREDIT PROBE
Italian police have seized funds worth 245 million euro at
UniCredit , Italy's largest bank by assets, as part of
probe into allegations of tax fraud via a complex financial
scheme set up by the Italian bank and Britain's Barclays
. here#axzz1aygGRW3F
($1 = 0.635 British Pounds)
(Reporting by Stephen Mangan)