PRESS DIGEST - Financial Times - Oct 19

MOODY'S CUTS SPAIN'S SOVEREIGN RATING

Moody's has cut Spain's sovereign credit rating, making it the last of the big three rating agencies to take action in less than a month as confidence wanes over whether the eurozone's fourth largest economy will be able to meet its ambitious deficit reduction targets. here#axzz1aygGRW3F

UK RECOVERY OFF TRACK, SAYS KING

Britain's economic recovery is off track, Mervyn King warned on Tuesday night as he defended the Bank of England's decision to pump money into the economy again by purchasing 75 billion pounds of bonds over the next four months. here#axzz1aygGRW3F

CLOUD SERVICE DROPBOX REACHES FOR THE SKY

Dropbox, the company behind the virtual file cabinet that allows users to access documents, photos and videos from different devices, has raised $250 million in new funding in a deal that values the digital file-sharing service at $4 billion. here#axzz1aygGRW3F

COUNTRIES FAIL TO ENFORCE BASEL REFORMS

Six of the 27 countries that set global banking regulations still have not fully implemented the Basel II reforms agreed in 2004, and only 11 of the 27 have drafted rules to enact the tougher Basel III standards that are supposed to replace them. here#axzz1aygGRW3F

WILLIAM HILL ACTS ON TEL AVIV STAFF WALKOUT

William Hill has flown senior staff out to some of its overseas outposts in an attempt to limit the damage caused by a revolt of online marketing, customer service and back-office staff in Tel Aviv. here#axzz1aygGRW3F

GOLDMAN REPORTS $428 MILLION LOSS

Goldman Sachs has reported a third-quarter net loss of $428 million, only the second time since going public in 1999 that Wall Street's most admired and reviled investment bank has not made a profit. here#axzz1aygGRW3F

CFTC APPROVES NEW CAPS ON SPECULATORS

The U.S. commodity regulator approved sweeping new constraints on speculation in food, energy and metals, in a decision riven along party lines. here#axzz1aygGRW3F

POLICE SEIZE 245 MILLION EURO IN UNICREDIT PROBE

Italian police have seized funds worth 245 million euro at UniCredit , Italy's largest bank by assets, as part of probe into allegations of tax fraud via a complex financial scheme set up by the Italian bank and Britain's Barclays . here#axzz1aygGRW3F

