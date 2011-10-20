PRESS DIGEST - Financial Times - Oct 20

Financial Times

EU BANK RECAP COULD BE UNDER 100 BILLION EURO

Europe's grand plan to strengthen its banking system is set to fall well short of market expectations, identifying a capital shortfall of less than 100 billion euro that must be made up over the next six to nine months, according to the latest official estimates.

GERMANY SEEKS TO SLASH EADS AIRCRAFT ORDERS

Germany plans to slash the number of military aircraft it will buy from EADS , the European aerospace company, as it shrinks its armed forces by a fifth as part of an austerity drive.

ARM EYES SMARTPHONE MARKET WITH MICROCHIP DESIGN

Arm Holdings has unveiled a microchip design that could allow the development of smartphones costing less than $100 by 2013.

CALL FOR LAW TO BOOST FINANCIAL CUSTOMERS' RIGHTS

British ministers should introduce legislation requiring all financial firms to put their customers' interests first as part of their plan to break up the Financial Services Authority and rewrite financial regulation, according to the head of the FSA's consumer panel.

BERLUSCONI OPTS FOR BINI SMAGHI

Silvio Berlusconi is expected to end months of speculation and procrastination on Thursday by nominating Lorenzo Bini Smaghi as his choice to replace Mario Draghi as governor of the Bank of Italy.

COMMODITY TRADE SUFFERS AS FRENCH CURB CREDIT

The European banking crisis is spilling over into commodities trading with French banks, the main financiers of trading houses, reining in their lending.

OLYMPUS ADMITS TO $687 MILLION FEE FOR ADVISOR

Olympus , the Japanese camera maker fighting allegations of financial wrongdoing in a series of acquisitions, has acknowledged paying a financial adviser $687 million in a 2008 deal - the same amount asserted by its ousted chief executive.

SOLAR PANEL SUBSIDY TO BE SLASHED

Subsidies for households to install solar panels are about to be slashed by ministers in a controversial move which could make a further dent in the coalition's green credentials.

($1 = 0.634 British Pounds) (Reporting by Stephen Mangan)