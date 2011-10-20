PRESS DIGEST - Financial Times - Oct 20

Financial Times
EU BANK RECAP COULD BE UNDER 100 BILLION EURO
Europe's grand plan to strengthen its banking system is set
to fall well short of market expectations, identifying a capital
shortfall of less than 100 billion euro that must be made up
over the next six to nine months, according to the latest
official estimates. here#axzz1aygGRW3F
GERMANY SEEKS TO SLASH EADS AIRCRAFT ORDERS
Germany plans to slash the number of military aircraft it
will buy from EADS , the European aerospace company, as
it shrinks its armed forces by a fifth as part of an austerity
drive. here#axzz1aygGRW3F
ARM EYES SMARTPHONE MARKET WITH MICROCHIP DESIGN
Arm Holdings has unveiled a microchip design that
could allow the development of smartphones costing less than
$100 by 2013. here#axzz1aygGRW3F
CALL FOR LAW TO BOOST FINANCIAL CUSTOMERS' RIGHTS
British ministers should introduce legislation requiring all
financial firms to put their customers' interests first as part
of their plan to break up the Financial Services Authority and
rewrite financial regulation, according to the head of the FSA's
consumer panel. here#axzz1aygGRW3F
BERLUSCONI OPTS FOR BINI SMAGHI
Silvio Berlusconi is expected to end months of speculation
and procrastination on Thursday by nominating Lorenzo Bini
Smaghi as his choice to replace Mario Draghi as governor of the
Bank of Italy. here#axzz1aygGRW3F
COMMODITY TRADE SUFFERS AS FRENCH CURB CREDIT
The European banking crisis is spilling over into
commodities trading with French banks, the main financiers of
trading houses, reining in their lending. here#axzz1aygGRW3F
OLYMPUS ADMITS TO $687 MILLION FEE FOR ADVISOR
Olympus , the Japanese camera maker fighting
allegations of financial wrongdoing in a series of acquisitions,
has acknowledged paying a financial adviser $687 million in a
2008 deal - the same amount asserted by its ousted chief
executive. here#axzz1aygGRW3F
SOLAR PANEL SUBSIDY TO BE SLASHED
Subsidies for households to install solar panels are about
to be slashed by ministers in a controversial move which could
make a further dent in the coalition's green credentials. here#axzz1aygGRW3F
($1 = 0.634 British Pounds)
(Reporting by Stephen Mangan)