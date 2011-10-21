PRESS DIGEST - Financial Times - Oct 21

Financial Times

EUROPE FORCED INTO SECOND SUMMIT

European leaders will be forced to hold a second summit after Sunday's planned meeting, perhaps as early as Wednesday, because of the inability of Germany and France to reach a deal on how to increase the firepower of the eurozone's 440 billion euro rescue fund.

DEXIA LOANS USED TO BUY SHARES IN ITSELF

Dexia , the stricken Franco-Belgian lender that has been at the centre of recent market turmoil, loaned 1.5 billion euros of fresh capital to its two largest institutional shareholders which then used the cash to buy Dexia shares before 2008, the Financial Times has learnt.

ACCEPT BANKS WILL FAIL, WARNS FSA CHIEF

Politicians and the public must accept that banks will fail, some retail investors will make poor decisions and both will cause monetary losses, if Britain's plan to revamp financial regulation is to succeed, Lord Turner, chairman of the Financial Services Authority said on Thursday.

EU SHAKE-UP RATING AGENCIES

Sweeping changes to regulation of credit ratings are to be proposed by Brussels that would deal a blow to the business models of the big three agencies that issue them.

BANKS PAY OUT GUARANTEED BONUSES DESPITE BAN

Investment banks are exploiting gaps in global pay reforms to persist with some of their most contentious practices, including guaranteeing lucrative bonuses to employees regardless of their performance, industry data show.

ANGLO-AMERICAN FACING HUGE TAX BILL ON CHILE SALE

Anglo American faces a tax bill of almost $1 billion if Chile's state-owned mining company goes ahead with a plan to buy a stake in Anglo's assets in the country, adding insult to the injury of the forced sale of nearly half of one of its most prized mines.

OLYMPUS INVESTORS DEMAND ANSWERS OVER FEES

Olympus , the beleaguered Japanese camera maker, has come under fresh pressure after three big shareholders demanded answers about controversial deals revealed by its ousted chief executive.

KKR BETS ON CHINA SLOWDOWN WITH HK EXPANSION

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts (KKR) is set to expand into Hong Kong in an early bet by the U.S. private equity group on a slowdown in the Chinese economy.

