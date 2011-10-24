PRESS DIGEST - Financial Times - Oct 24

Financial Times

VW HEADING FOR CAR INDUSTRY TOP SPOT

Volkswagen will become the world's biggest carmaker this year - a full seven years earlier than its management's goal of replacing Toyota in the industry's top spot, according to three leading consultancies. here#axzz1bdbGo0MC

PRESSURE ON ITALY IN EUROZONE STRUGGLE

Germany and France have turned on Italy to demand further action to boost growth and reduce its huge debt, as leaders of the eurozone struggle to agree on how to boost their rescue fund to stop contagion in the sovereign debt markets before a Wednesday deadline. here#axzz1bdbGo0MC

BRITAIN WARNED OF RISKS FROM EURO FALLOUT

Policymakers would not be able to insulate Britain from a deepening crisis in the eurozone, Ben Broadbent, a member of the Bank of England's interest rate-setting committee, told the Financial Times, even if it significantly increased its money-printing operations. here#axzz1bdbGo0MC

RYANAIR EYES FRESH PHASE OF GROWTH

Ryanair has ambitious plans to increase the number of passengers flying with Europe's leading low-cost airline each year from 70 million to up to 130 million over the next decade, by buying as many as 300 aircraft. here#axzz1bdbGo0MC

ABN AMRO SEEKS NEW LIFE AS GLOBAL FORCE

ABN Amro , the Dutch bank that has seen two of its three post-crisis owners collapse, is on a mission to re-emerge as a force in the sector and has promised to be a buyer of eurozone financial assets that capital-stretched banks are preparing to sell. here#axzz1bdbGo0MC

BANKS SHARE RISKS WITH INVESTORS

Banks are striking deals with private equity groups, hedge funds and insurance companies in an effort to preserve their precious regulatory capital. here#axzz1bdbGo0MC

BOARD MOVE HIGHLIGHTS PLUS MARKETS TURMOIL

One of the biggest shareholders in Plus Markets is seeking to put Simon Brickles, the company's former chief executive, back on to the board of the Aim-quoted stock exchange. here#axzz1bdbGo0MC

CHINA MILK GROUP EYES PFIZER BABY UNIT

Mengniu Dairy , one of China's largest milk producers, is considering a bid for Pfizer's infant nutrition business as potential buyers prepare for the start of the sales process next month. here#axzz1bdbGo0MC

KPMG VOWS TO REMAIN A MULTI-DISCIPLINARY FIRM

KPMG International has pledged to keep its audit and consulting arms together in the face of a regulatory crackdown by the European Commission that has raised the prospect of a break-up of the Big Four accountants. here#axzz1bdbGo0MC

($1 = 0.627 British Pounds) (Reporting by Stephen Mangan)