PRESS DIGEST - Financial Times - Oct 25

HARD LINE ADOPTED ON GREEK DEBT LOSS

European negotiators have asked Greek debt holders to accept a 60 percent cut in the face value of their bonds, a hardline stance that far exceeds losses agreed in a deal between private investors and eurozone authorities three months ago. here#axzz1bdbGo0MC

NETFLIX DOWN AS SUBSCRIBERS NUMBERS FALL

Netflix shares slumped more than 25 percent in after-hours trading on Monday after the company revealed that subscriber numbers had fallen by more than expected and warned that its UK launch would push it into the red. here#axzz1bdbGo0MC

POLYMETAL ADVANCES TOWARDS FTSE 100

The rising influence of companies from the former Soviet Union on the London stock market is to be extended with a big Russian gold and silver miner Polymetal set to join the FTSE 100 index after raising as much as 518 million pounds in a share placing. here#axzz1bdbGo0MC

EU TRANSPARENCY RULES TOUGHER THAN EXPECTED

European companies will have to reveal how much they pay governments in individual oil, gas, mining and logging projects under Brussels proposals that go further than expected in strengthening transparency rules. here#axzz1bdbGo0MC

EMPLOYERS ARE EXPLOITING TEMPS, SAY UNIONS

Unions say some agency workers may end up worse off under new European regulations designed to improve their rights because big employers, including Tesco and Carlsberg (CARLb.CO), are exploiting loopholes in the legislation. here#axzz1bdbGo0MC

HOME LOSS RISKS FOR POOREST AREAS

More than half of first-time buyers in some of Britain's poorest areas were granted mortgages worth over 90 percent of the value of their property in the years before the recession, suggesting that many will be at risk of losing their homes if the economy worsens. here#axzz1bdbGo0MC

