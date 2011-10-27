PRESS DIGEST - Financial Times - Oct 27

Financial Times

LEADERS STRUGGLE FOR EUROZONE DEAL

Eurozone leaders will attempt to reduce Greece's outstanding debt to 120 percent of gross domestic product by the end of the decade, but were struggling on Wednesday night to pin down details of the private sector's contribution, needed for a comprehensive deal. here#axzz1bdbGo0MC

SANTANDER SEEKS TO OFFLOAD PROPERTY

Spain's Santander , the biggest bank in the eurozone by market capitalisation, is quietly trying to sell a 3 billion euros ($4.1 billion) package of thousands of repossessed homes and plots of land to foreign investors to clean up its balance sheet, according to people familiar with the talks. here#axzz1bdbGo0MC

NOKIA UNVEILS WINDOWS HANDSETS

Nokia , the Finnish mobile phone group, has launched its first range of Windows handsets aimed at clawing back market share in the crucial battle for smartphone sales. here#axzz1bdbGo0MC

WARNER STOPS GIVING BLOCKBUSTER LATEST FILMS

Warner Brothers has stopped supplying discs of its latest releases to Blockbuster after the DVD rental chain refused to agree to a 28-day delay between the films going on sale and their availability to rent. here#axzz1bdbGo0MC

IRISH PROPERTY DEAL "TO ATTRACT FOREIGN BUYERS"

Ireland's National Asset Management Agency (NAMA) is offering up to 70 percent financing to investors willing to buy commercial property on its books in an effort to revitalise the moribund Irish property market. here#axzz1bdbGo0MC

REBEL CONSERVATIVES TO CONTINUE EU CAMPAIGN

Eurosceptic Conservatives have signalled no let-up in their campaign to renegotiate Britain's relationship with Europe as one rebel announced plans for a new backbench group on European reform. here#axzz1bdbGo0MC

CABLE REJECTS SCRAPPING UNFAIR FIRING LAW

Vince Cable, the British business secretary, has rejected a proposal to give employers the freedom to summarily sack unproductive workers, included in a report attempting to inject more deregulatory zeal into his review of employment law. here#axzz1bdbGo0MC

