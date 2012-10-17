PRESS DIGEST - Financial Times - Oct 18

Financial Times
Headlines
Overview
ROSNEFT SET TO CLINCH DEAL ON TNK-BP
The chief executive of Rosneft will on Thursday
finalise a deal with BP that will turn the Russian oil
group into the world's largest publicly traded crude oil
producer.
HIGH STREET HIT BY RISE IN RETAILER CLOSURES
British retail chains shut an average of 20 stores a day in
the first six months of this year as the pace of high street
closures accelerated.
PARIS STEPS IN OVER TROUBLED PEUGEOT UNIT
The French government has been forced to step in with a
rescue package for troubled carmaking group PSA Peugeot
.
ARMSTRONG DROPPED BY SPONSORS
Nike, RadioShack, AB InBev and Trek have
dropped their sponsorship deals with Lance Armstrong, once one
of the world's most endorsed athletes.
NEW CITI CHIEF SEEKS TO REASSURE BANKERS
Citigroup's new boss Mike Corbat is rushing to plug
the gap he left at the helm of the U.S. bank's European
business.
'WIZARD OF OZ' BOWS OUT OF MOORE CAPITAL
Greg Coffey, one of the UK's biggest hedge fund stars, has
resigned from Moore Capital Management.
JOHNSON WARNS ON AIRPORT PLAN DELAYS
Boris Johnson on Wednesday raised the possibility of legal
action over delays of government aviation policy.
EUROPE BANKING SUPERVISOR PLAN 'ILLEGAL'
A plan to create a single euro zone banking supervisor is
illegal, according to a secret legal opinion for EU finance
ministers.
VOLCKER CRITICISES BANKING REFORM MOVES
A few simple rules should form the backbone of bank
regulation after the financial crisis, former U.S. Federal
Reserve Chairman Paul Volcker said on Wednesday.
FOREIGN MONEY SEEKS LONDON PROPERTY
New figures show the flow of foreign money seeking a home in
London means the capital now accounts for a third of total
European investment transactions.