PRESS DIGEST - Financial Times - Oct 19

BARCLAYS SETS ASIDE FURTHER FUNDS FOR PPI

Barclays reported a spike in claims of unwanted insurance policies sold, forcing it to set aside a further 700 million pounds ($1.13 billion).

OXFORD INVESTMENT CHIEF CRITICISES BUYOUTS

Oxford University's investment chief accused private equity bosses of failing their clients by charging excessive fees and delivering lacklustre returns.

GOOGLE TRADING HALTED AFTER EARNINGS ERROR

Third-quarter earnings from Google were published several hours earlier than planned on Thursday, sparking a panic sell-off of the company's shares.

ARCELORMITTAL EXPLORES IRON ORE STAKE SALE

ArcelorMittal is exploring the sale of a stake in its $10 billion Canadian iron ore business, as the world's biggest steel company struggles to cope with the downturn.

M STANLEY SHOW THE 'FLAKY' SIDE OF MODEL

Morgan Stanley adjusted its own benchmark of potential losses in a move that boosted its reported capital buffers, sparking debate over banking measures.

NEWSWEEK TO ABANDON PRINT EDITION

Newsweek's print edition in to cease publication after 79 years, pinning their hopes on cost-cutting and an "all-digital" strategy.

WALMART PROBED IN INDIA OVER INVESTMENT

Walmart is being investigated in India over accusations that it secretly invested in supermarkets.

SHELL IN US TALKS TO EXTEND ARCTIC LEASES

Royal Dutch Shell, the European oil company, has been in talks with the U.S. government over extending its leases for oil development in the Arctic seas north of Alaska.