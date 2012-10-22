PRESS DIGEST - Financial Times - Oct 22

Financial Times
Headlines
MERKEL TO WARN UK ON EUROPE BUDGET VETO -
UK BANKS TO BE FORCED TO INCREASE BUFFERS -
LLOYDS EYES SHAKE-UP OF BANKER BONUSES -
BP TO SELL TNK-BP STAKE TO ROSNEFT -
'SUPER-CONNECTED' DIGITAL CITY FACES CHALLENGE -
DOWNGRADE SHAKES TRADE CREDIT INSURERS -
NISSAN PLANS TO SELL CHEAPER LEAF -
EU'S FEMALE BOARD QUOTA PLAN SET TO FAIL -
NATIONWIDE EYES BRANCHES IN RBS SELL-OFF -
Overview
MERKEL TO WARN UK ON EUROPE BUDGET VETO
Germany is planning to warn Britain that it will seek to
cancel next month's European budget s ummit i f David Cameron, the
prime minister, insists that he will veto a n y deal other than a
total freeze on spending.
UK BANKS TO BE FORCED TO INCREASE BUFFERS
Britain's banks will be forced to hold eight times bigger
buffers than before the financial crisis to guard against new
threats, an FSA executive said.
LLOYDS EYES SHAKE-UP OF BANKER BONUSES
Lloyds Banking Group is examining whether to ditch
the concept of annual bonuses for senior staff and extend the
timeframe of longer-term incentives to up to 10 years.
BP TO SELL TNK-BP STAKE TO ROSNEFT
BP's board has approved a deal with the Russian state
oil company Rosneft to sell its stake in TNK-BP
.
DOWNGRADE SHAKES TRADE CREDIT INSURERS
Insurance brokers have warned that a decision by Standard &
Poor's to cut its rating for Atradius to near "junk" status
threatens far-reaching consequences.
NISSAN PLANS TO SELL CHEAPER LEAF
Nissan plans to offer a lower-priced version of its
Leaf to help spark sales of the electric car.
'SUPER-CONNECTED' DIGITAL CITY FACES CHALLENGE
The first in a series of "super-connected" digital cities
under a 100 million pound ($160.23 million) government scheme
has been challenged by key broadband providers.
EU'S FEMALE BOARD QUOTA PLAN SET TO FAIL
An EU-wide plan to impose a 40 percent female quota on
listed company boards looks likely to be blocked on Tuesday.
NATIONWIDE EYES BRANCHES IN RBS SELL-OFF
Nationwide Building Society has not ruled out
making a bid for the several hundred branches of Royal Bank of
Scotland.