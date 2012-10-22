PRESS DIGEST - Financial Times - Oct 22

Financial Times

Headlines

MERKEL TO WARN UK ON EUROPE BUDGET VETO -

UK BANKS TO BE FORCED TO INCREASE BUFFERS -

LLOYDS EYES SHAKE-UP OF BANKER BONUSES -

BP TO SELL TNK-BP STAKE TO ROSNEFT -

'SUPER-CONNECTED' DIGITAL CITY FACES CHALLENGE -

DOWNGRADE SHAKES TRADE CREDIT INSURERS -

NISSAN PLANS TO SELL CHEAPER LEAF -

EU'S FEMALE BOARD QUOTA PLAN SET TO FAIL -

NATIONWIDE EYES BRANCHES IN RBS SELL-OFF -

Overview

MERKEL TO WARN UK ON EUROPE BUDGET VETO

Germany is planning to warn Britain that it will seek to cancel next month's European budget s ummit i f David Cameron, the prime minister, insists that he will veto a n y deal other than a total freeze on spending.

UK BANKS TO BE FORCED TO INCREASE BUFFERS

Britain's banks will be forced to hold eight times bigger buffers than before the financial crisis to guard against new threats, an FSA executive said.

LLOYDS EYES SHAKE-UP OF BANKER BONUSES

Lloyds Banking Group is examining whether to ditch the concept of annual bonuses for senior staff and extend the timeframe of longer-term incentives to up to 10 years.

BP TO SELL TNK-BP STAKE TO ROSNEFT

BP's board has approved a deal with the Russian state oil company Rosneft to sell its stake in TNK-BP .

DOWNGRADE SHAKES TRADE CREDIT INSURERS

Insurance brokers have warned that a decision by Standard & Poor's to cut its rating for Atradius to near "junk" status threatens far-reaching consequences.

NISSAN PLANS TO SELL CHEAPER LEAF

Nissan plans to offer a lower-priced version of its Leaf to help spark sales of the electric car.

'SUPER-CONNECTED' DIGITAL CITY FACES CHALLENGE

The first in a series of "super-connected" digital cities under a 100 million pound ($160.23 million) government scheme has been challenged by key broadband providers.

EU'S FEMALE BOARD QUOTA PLAN SET TO FAIL

An EU-wide plan to impose a 40 percent female quota on listed company boards looks likely to be blocked on Tuesday.

NATIONWIDE EYES BRANCHES IN RBS SELL-OFF

Nationwide Building Society has not ruled out making a bid for the several hundred branches of Royal Bank of Scotland.