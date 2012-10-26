PRESS DIGEST - Financial Times - Oct 26

Financial Times
Headlines
FORD CUTS 1,400 JOBS AT UK PLANT -
JAPAN GRAPPLES WITH ITS FISCAL CLIFF -
PENGUIN AND RANDOM HOUSE IN DEAL TALKS -
CREDIT SUISSE TO CUT EXTRA $1 BLN -
ECCLESTONE REBUFFS BANK'S $400 MLN F1 DEMAND -
KKR EYES BARGAINS IN SPAIN -
BRITAIN MOVES OUT OF RECESSION -
EURO ZONE BANKS START ROAD BACK TO HEALTH -
COE ON MARKS FOR 12 MLN POUND IMAGE DEAL -
Overview
FORD CUTS 1,400 JOBS AT UK PLANT
Ford Motor announced on Thursday that it would close
two of its UK manufacturing operations and cut 1,400 jobs next
year.
JAPAN GRAPPLES WITH ITS FISCAL CLIFF
The Japanese finance ministry will hold crisis talks with
bond dealers in the world's largest government debt market on
Friday.
PENGUIN AND RANDOM HOUSE IN DEAL TALKS
Bertelsmann and Pearson are in talks
about combining their publishing divisions, Random House and
Penguin.
CREDIT SUISSE TO CUT EXTRA $1 BLN
Credit Suisse reported a 63 percent fall in
third-quarter net profits on Thursday and increased its
cost-cutting programme by $1 billion.
ECCLESTONE REBUFFS BANK'S $400 MLN F1 DEMAND
Bernie Ecclestone, chief executive of Formula
One, has rebuffed a demand for some $400 million in
damages from BayernLB, the German bank.
KKR EYES BARGAINS IN SPAIN
Kohlberg Kravis Roberts (KKR), one of the world's biggest
private equity firms, is scouring Spain for investment
opportunities as property assets are being sold.
BRITAIN MOVES OUT OF RECESSION
Britain's double-dip recession has ended after the economy
grew 1 percent between the second and third quarters.
EURO ZONE BANKS START ROAD BACK TO HEALTH
Investors may be jittery about much of southern Europe. But
euro zone policy makers can claim significant improvements in
crisis-hit banking systems.
COE ON MARKS FOR 12 MLN POUND IMAGE DEAL
Lord Coe could make 12 million pounds ($19.37 million) when
he sells the image rights to his future earnings.