PRESS DIGEST - FINANCIAL TIMES - OCT 30

Financial Times
Headlines
HITACHI AGREES UK NUCLEAR PURCHASE -
SANDY SLAMS INTO US EAST COAST -
PENGUIN AND RANDOM HOUSE SIGN MERGER DEAL -
CARLYLE SUBMITS PLAN FOR LONDON SKYSCRAPER -
APPLE SHAKES UP SENIOR RANKS -
SPANISH LENDERS FACE WRITEDOWNS -
GLENCORE TO OFFER TO SELL ZINC ASSETS
EDITOR CHARGED OVER SWISS BANK EXPOSE ATTACKS 'SICK' GREEK
SYSTEM
Overview
HITACHI AGREES UK NUCLEAR PURCHASE
Hitachi Ltd agreed to buy the Horizon nuclear
project for 700 million pounds from its German owners, beating a
rival bid from Westinghouse Electric Co and leaving the
project's owners "turning cartwheels" at the price.
SANDY SLAMS INTO US EAST COAST
Sandy hit the U.S. as a post-tropical storm on Monday,
flooding coastal communities, cutting electricity supplies to
hundreds of thousands of homes and leaving schools, financial
markets and most businesses planning for another day of closure
on Tuesday.
PENGUIN AND RANDOM HOUSE SIGN MERGER DEAL
Parents Bertelsmann and Pearson signed a deal to merge their
respective publishing arms, after the Financial Times owner
shunned an approach by News Corp to buy its book publisher, in
favour of the German media company.
CARLYLE SUBMITS PLAN FOR LONDON SKYSCRAPER
The U.S. private equity group jumped on the London real
estate bandwagon on Monday with a proposal for a 1 billion pound
development including a 48-storey skyscraper and 500 luxury
apartments on the South bank of the Thames.
APPLE SHAKES UP SENIOR RANKS
Apple's has replaced Scott Forstall as its senior software
executive after the technology company faced complaints about
its malfunctioning maps service. Retail head John Browett is
abruptly departing after just six months in the job, leaving
hardware design chief Jony Ive with extra responsibility.
SPANISH LENDERS FACE WRITEDOWNS
Spain's bad bank will take on real estate assets at sharply
lower values, as the country's new asset management company
imposes an average writedown of 45.6 percent on property loans
and 63.1 percent on foreclosed properties held by Spanish
lenders, in an effort to entice private investors into the
scheme.
GLENCORE TO OFFER TO SELL ZINC ASSETS
The commodities trader will offer to sell some assets or
change supply contracts on Tuesday, to appease the European
Union and speed approval for its $80 billion tie-up with
XStrata.
EDITOR CHARGED OVER SWISS BANK EXPOSE ATTACKS 'SICK' GREEK
SYSTEM
The Greek journalist who published the names of 2,000 Greeks
with Swiss bank accounts said he acted in the public interest to
show "how sick the system is" in Greece.