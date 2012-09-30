PRESS DIGEST - Financial Times - Oct 1

Financial Times

Headlines

Overview

XSTRATA CLOSE TO BACKING GLENCORE OFFER

Xstrata is preparing to recommend the latest merger offer from Glencore on Monday.

BERLIN AND PARIS UNITE ON EADS HOLDINGS

Germany and France have agreed a common position on the tie-up of EADS and BAE Systems.

GRADUATES TURN AWAY FROM WALL ST

More graduates are opting for careers outside investment banking as the pull of big bonuses is replaced by job insecurity in the industry.

PRIVATE EQUITY MANAGERS FEAR TAX HIT

Private equity fund managers are so worried about changes to the way their income is taxed in the US that some are trying to rewrite agreements with investors.

NEWS CORP BOOSTS COMPLIANCE TEAMS

News Corp has hired a senior official from the Securities and Exchange Commission and a former federal prosecutor to lead new compliance units.

CASTLE TRUST EYES CASH-STRAPPED HOMEBUYERS

The former head of the City of London watchdog is to chair a new company that offers cash-strapped homebuyers interest-free loans.

GLOBAL ETF SECTOR IN LINE FOR RECORD YEAR

Investors are on course to put a record amount of money into exchange-traded funds.

OIL GROUPS TUSSLE FOR COLOMBIA LICENCES

Some of the world's largest oil companies are jostling for licences to explore for shale gas in Colombia.

MILIBAND SOUNDS WARNING NOTE ON BANKS

Ed Miliband caused concern in the City of London on Sunday when he warned that a future Labour government might split Britain's biggest banks.

US CANDIDATES' FUTURES UP FOR DEBATE

Barack Obama is scheduled to spend Monday holed up in Nevada for intensive debate practice.

PENSION INJECTIONS FIGHT TO TRIM SHORTFALLS

Britain's largest employers have poured roughly 175 billion pounds ($282.59 billion) into their underfunded pension schemes over the past decade.