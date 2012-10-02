PRESS DIGEST - Financial Times - Oct 2

Financial Times
Headlines
BANKS REAP PROFITS ON MORTGAGES AFTER QE3 -
CALL FOR BANK BONUSES TO BE PAID IN DEBT -
GOOGLE MARKET CAP TOPS MICROSOFT -
XSTRATA RECOMMENDS GLENCORE OFFER -
FOUR CHARGED IN INSIDER TRADING DEALING CASE -
WORKDAY EYES $3.8 BLN VALUATION IN IPO -
BAKRIES TO SELL ASSETS TO REPAY LOAN -
FRANCE THROWS COLD WATER ON EADS DEAL -
SAC PLACES TOP MANAGER ON LEAVE -
Overview
BANKS REAP PROFITS ON MORTGAGES AFTER QE3
Bank profits from new mortgages have soared since the
Federal Reserve began its third round of bond purchases two
weeks ago.
CALL FOR BANK BONUSES TO BE PAID IN DEBT
Banks should pay bonuses in debt, which would be wiped out
if a bank failed, according to the Liikanen commission.
GOOGLE MARKET CAP TOPS MICROSOFT
Google's stock market value topped that of
long-time rival Microsoft for the first time on Monday.
XSTRATA RECOMMENDS GLENCORE OFFER
Xstrata's novel structure for its long-awaited
merger with Glencore has gained further shareholder
support.
FOUR CHARGED IN INSIDER TRADING DEALING CASE
Four people have been charged with a 3 million pounds ($4.84
million) alleged conspiracy to commit insider dealing.
WORKDAY EYES $3.8 BLN VALUATION IN IPO
Workday, a lossmaking U.S. business software company, paved
the way on Monday for the biggest technology IPO since
Facebook's listing.
BAKRIES TO SELL ASSETS TO REPAY LOAN
Indonesia's Bakrie family have agreed to sell non-core
assets to repay a loan that fell into default because of the
share price collapse of Bumi.
FRANCE THROWS COLD WATER ON EADS DEAL
The two key French and German private sector shareholders in
EADS are pressing for changes to its 34 billion euros
proposal to merge with BAE Systems.
SAC PLACES TOP MANAGER ON LEAVE
SAC Capital has placed a top portfolio manager on paid leave
after an analyst who reported to him pleaded guilty to insider
trading last week.