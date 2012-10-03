PRESS DIGEST - Financial Times - Oct 3

Financial Times



Overview

BLOW FOR BRITAIN'S NUCLEAR REVIVAL

A Franco-Chinese consortium has walked away from the race to build Britain's new generation of nuclear reactors.

MILIBAND INVOKES 'ONE NATION BRITAIN'

Britain's opposition leader Ed Miliband cast himself as a humble man of the people on Tuesday in a confident speech at the Labour party conference.

US STEPS UP PROBES ON INSIDER TRADING

U.S. authorities have increased the number of new investigations into insider trading by almost half in the past year.

FSA TO TIGHTEN UP LISTING RULES

Rules aimed at cracking down on dominant shareholders and reverse takeovers have been set out by the City of London watchdog.

DEUTSCHE TELEKOM EYES DEAL FOR US UNIT

Deutsche Telekom is in talks about merging its T-Mobile USA subsidiary with rival MetroPCS.

L&G INVESTMENT ARM TARGETS PAY MASTERS

Legal & General has stepped up efforts to crack down on excessive pay by voting against 18 remuneration committee chairmen.

PE GROUPS EYE BANK DEAL IN EUROPE

Blackstone has set up a joint venture for financial services deals with London-based Anacap Financial Partners.

EU REVIEW WANTS BANKING TRADING RINGFENCED

Europe's biggest banks must detach their risky trading activities from their retail operations, according to conclusions of an EU review.

EU DRAFT URGES CONTRACTS FOR EURO STATES

Euro zone countries would have to sign binding contracts with Brussels, committing them to detailed fiscal reform, according to a draft EU agenda.

FRENCH REVOLT AGAINST NEW TAX GOES VIRAL

French President Francois Hollande faced divisions in his party on Tuesday over a 2013 budget crucial to his credibility with euro zone partners.