PRESS DIGEST - Financial Times - Sept 1

BRIEF-Fuel Tech elects James Markowsky to board of directors
* Fuel Tech elects James J. Markowsky, Ph.D. To its board of directors
Financial Times
BANKS TO AVOID BIG SHAKE-UP UNTIL 2015
Britain's biggest banks are set to escape any big restructuring until after the planned 2015 general election, amid a political consensus that they should focus on business lending to sustain the faltering economy. here#axzz1WYfPbMw6
IMF CLASH WITH EUROZONE AUTHORITIES
International Monetary Fund staff have provoked a fierce dispute with eurozone authorities, by circulating estimates that show serious damage to European banks' balance sheets from their holdings of troubled eurozone sovereign debt. here#axzz1WYfPbMw6
SHAREHOLDERS CALL FOR REED ELSEVIER RESHUFFLE
Top investors in Reed Elsevier are urging another boardroom change almost two years after a new chairman and chief executive were brought in to turn round the publishing group. here#axzz1WYfPbMw6
DOJ THREATENS AT&T TAKEOVER
The U.S. Department of Justice has moved to block AT&T's $39 billion takeover of T-Mobile USA, threatening to unpick plans to unite the number two and number four U.S. telecoms operators in a deal that aimed to reshape the sector. here#axzz1WYfPbMw6
EUROZONE JOBLESS NUMBERS ON THE RISE
Eurozone unemployment has risen for a third consecutive month while inflation has stabilised, according to official data strengthening the case for the European Central Bank to keep interest rates firmly on hold. here#axzz1WYfPbMw6
MONGOLIA PLANS TRIPLE IPO FOR COAL MINER
Mongolia plans to raise as much as $3 billion by privatising the company that controls one of the world's biggest coal deposits in an unusual triple-listing on the stock exchanges of London, Hong Kong and Ulan Bator. here#axzz1WYfPbMw6
TESCO ANNOUNCE RETREAT FROM JAPAN
Tesco has put its poorly performing Japanese business up for sale after failing to build scale in a country that is notoriously competitive and difficult for foreign retailers to crack. here#axzz1WYfPbMw6
LIBYA FUND SEEKS TO FREE ASSETS FOR LOANS
The head of Libya's $65 billion sovereign wealth fund, the Libyan Investment Authority, says its first priority is to raise emergency funds for the provisional government by using its frozen overseas assets to generate loans. here#axzz1WYfPbMw6 (Reporting by Stephen Mangan)
