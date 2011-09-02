PRESS DIGEST - Financial Times - Sept 2

Financial Times
LSE IN BID FOR MAJORITY OF LCH CLEARNET
The London Stock Exchange has made a bid for a
majority stake in LCH.Clearnet, raising the stakes in the battle
for control of Europe's last remaining independent clearing
house and valuing the company at about 1 billion euros ($1.4
billion).
GSK SALE OF NON-CORE ASSETS ADVANCES
GlaxoSmithKline has taken a group of private equity
funds and strategic bidders through to a second round of the
sale of its non-core over-the-counter products, estimated to be
worth 1.5 billion pounds ($2.4 billion).
MELROSE SWEETENS BID FOR CHARTER
Melrose has sweetened its offer for Charter
International , for a second time to 1.42 billion pound,
prompting the London-listed engineering group to open up its
books for due diligence.
COSALT CHIEF TO DEPART FOLLOWING SELL-OFF
Cosalt , the engineering services group chaired by
Carphone Warehouse co-founder David Ross, is to part
company with its chief executive after selling more than half of
its operations.
GLENCORE CONFIRMS OPTIMUM INTEREST
Glencore has confirmed its interest in taking over
South Africa's Optimum Coal for $1.2 billion, in a deal
that would transform the company's position at one of the
world's largest coal ports.
COSCO RESUMES SHIP OWNERS' PAYMENTS
The world's biggest dry bulk ship operator, China's Cosco,
has resumed payments on high-priced vessel leases on which it
had previously reneged.
CAMERON FEARS EFFECT OF BANK REFORMS
British prime minister David Cameron is growing increasingly
nervous about the impact of sweeping reforms of Britain's banks,
raising fears among his coalition colleagues that he may seek to
delay plans to split retail and investment banking operations.
WORLD BANK PRESIDENT CALLS FOR 'RE-BALANCE'
The world's economic leaders need to "re-balance" their
thinking as well as their economies with policies aimed at
sustaining growth, according to the World Bank President Robert
Zoellick.
(Reporting by Stephen Mangan)