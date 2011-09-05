PRESS DIGEST - Financial Times - Sept 5

Financial Times
LLOYDS IN SELL-OFF PEACE OFFER
Lloyds Banking Group is willing to sell up to a
third more current accounts than it needs to in a last-ditch
peace offering to the Independent Commission on Banking. here
SFO INVESTIGATING DEUTSCHE BANK
Securities packaged by Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE) are among
half a dozen deals being examined by Britain's Serious Fraud
Office as part of an evidence-gathering exercise into whether
financial institutions fraudulently misrepresented deals to
clients and counterparties in the UK. here#axzz1X1oDmQlu
BERLIN TO BUY STAKE IN EADS
The German government is preparing to take a stake in
European aerospace company EADS after no buyers for
part of Daimler's (DAIGn.DE) holding came forward. here#axzz1X1oDmQlu
NEW 3 CHIEF WARNS OF LEGAL DELAY
The UK's smallest mobile network operator, 3, is calling on
the government to legislate to ensure that Britain's largest
ever airwaves sell-off is not stalled by legal action by rival
telecoms companies. here#axzz1X1oDmQlu
U.S. GROUP MAKES A MOVE ON HEALTHCARE LOCUMS
A U.S.-based suitor has approached beleaguered Healthcare
Locums' main lenders with an 11th-hour offer to begin
talks on buying the firm's debts at up to 97 percent of face
value. here#axzz1X1oDmQlu
COLFAX CHALLENGES MELROSE FOR CHARTER
Colfax , the listed US manufacturing group, has
emerged as the mystery bidder for Charter International
, potentially thwarting Melrose's attempts to
acquire the FTSE 250 engineering company. here#axzz1X1oDmQlu
CHINESE CONSORTIUM BUYS CCB STAKE
A Chinese consortium was the biggest buyer of the China
Construction Bank stake that Bank of America
sold last month, according to several people familiar with the
deal. here#axzz1X1oDmQlu
OSBORNE WEIGHS IN ON PLANNING ROW
British finance minister George Osborne has vowed to defeat
the gathering alliance of conservationists and Tory
traditionalists in the growing row over planning reform, saying:
"No one should underestimate our determination to win this
battle." here#axzz1X1oDmQlu
(Reporting by Stephen Mangan)