PRESS DIGEST - Financial Times - Sept 6

Financial Times

LIBYA OIL OUTPUT WILL NOT MAKE QUICK RECOVERY

Libyan oil production will not return to prewar levels until late next year at the earliest, according to the newly appointed chairman of the country's National Oil Company. here#axzz1X1oDmQlu

SFO TO SCOUR TAX LOGS

Companies being probed for bribery will have to present their tax calculations to the British Serious Fraud Office under plans to cast a wider net to catch fraudsters. here#axzz1X1oDmQlu

REGULATORS POISED TO SOFTEN BANK RULES

Global bank regulators are preparing to ease new rules that would require banks to hold more liquid assets to withstand a funding crunch in a crisis. here

US STATES OFFER BIG LENDER REPRIEVE

Big U.S. banks in talks with state prosecutors to settle claims of improper mortgage practices have been offered a deal that is proposed to limit part of their legal liability in return for a multibillion-dollar payment. here

AUSTERITY IS THE ONLY CURE FOR EUROZONE

Governments in and beyond the eurozone need to start delivering on fiscal consolidation and improved competitiveness, the German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Tuesday. here#axzz1X1oDmQlu

3I FACES RISK OF FTSE RELEGATION

3i Group , the private equity investor, is expected to lose its status as one of the UK's largest listed companies, adding to the pressure on its chief executive from investors who are already upset about its sluggish recovery. here#axzz1X1oDmQlu

BP BOSS TELLS STAFF TO IGNORE NEWS

Bob Dudley, BP's chief executive, has sought to reassure staff after a torrid 10 days during which the UK oil group endured a slew of negative headlines about its operations in Russia and the Gulf of Mexico, dismissing them as "short-term noise". here#axzz1X1oDmQlu

CBI CHIEF PRESSES OBSORNE

British Finance Minister George Osborne needs to "step up a gear" and deliver a game-changing growth plan if he is to have a chance of reviving a flagging British economy in 2012, warned the nation's biggest business lobby group. here#axzz1X1oDmQl

($1 = 0.615 British Pounds) (Reporting by Stephen Mangan)