PRESS DIGEST - Financial Times - Sept 8

Financial Times
CRIMINAL ROUTE EYED IN LIBOR INQUIRY
The U.S. investigation into alleged manipulation of
interbank lending rates is focusing on possible violations of a
commodities law that has previously been used to send financial
executives to prison. here#axzz1X1oDmQlu
DUTCH PM CALLS FOR EU ENFORCER
The European Union should appoint a new budget tsar with
powers to dictate taxes and spending in eurozone countries who
could ultimately adjudicate whether countries should be kicked
out of the euro, the Dutch prime minister has argued. here#axzz1X1oDmQlu
CITIGROUP PLANNING TO RINGFENCE EMI
Citigroup is planning to indemnify bidders for EMI
from any future damages claim from private equity financier Guy
Hands after fresh legal action by him over the music company. here#axzz1X1oDmQlu
YAHOO TO REVIEW STRATEGY
Yahoo's board of directors plan to take a fresh
look at the internet group's strategic options following the
ousting of Carol Bartz as chief executive with the sale of
operations in Japan and China as one possibility. here#axzz1X1oDmQlu
WEETABIX STARTS TALKS WITH BANKS
Weetabix has started talks with bankers about a potential
900 million pound debt refinancing following the recent
appointment of a new chief executive for the UK cereal maker. here#axzz1X1oDmQlu
CHINA TO BACK LONDON AS OFFSHORE RENMINBI CENTRE
China is for the first time to give formal backing to moves
by British banks to turn the City of London into an offshore
trading centre for the renminbi. here#axzz1X1oDmQlu
NEW ZEALAND SET TO CASH IN ON WORLD CUP
As New Zealand prepares to host the rugby world cup the
nation is already a winner. The central bank estimates that the
expected 95,000 tourists will pump at least NZ $700 million (360
million pounds) into the economy.
OVER-REGULATION COULD STRAIN COST OF CREDIT
Corrado Passera, chief executive of Intesa Sanpaolo
, the largest retail bank in Italy, one of the countries
at the core of the European sovereign crisis, has warned
regulators against over-policing the banking system saying it
could put strain on the cost of credit.
($1 = 0.625 British Pounds)
(Reporting by Stephen Mangan)