PRESS DIGEST - Financial Times - Sept 8

CRIMINAL ROUTE EYED IN LIBOR INQUIRY

The U.S. investigation into alleged manipulation of interbank lending rates is focusing on possible violations of a commodities law that has previously been used to send financial executives to prison.

DUTCH PM CALLS FOR EU ENFORCER

The European Union should appoint a new budget tsar with powers to dictate taxes and spending in eurozone countries who could ultimately adjudicate whether countries should be kicked out of the euro, the Dutch prime minister has argued.

CITIGROUP PLANNING TO RINGFENCE EMI

Citigroup is planning to indemnify bidders for EMI from any future damages claim from private equity financier Guy Hands after fresh legal action by him over the music company.

YAHOO TO REVIEW STRATEGY

Yahoo's board of directors plan to take a fresh look at the internet group's strategic options following the ousting of Carol Bartz as chief executive with the sale of operations in Japan and China as one possibility.

WEETABIX STARTS TALKS WITH BANKS

Weetabix has started talks with bankers about a potential 900 million pound debt refinancing following the recent appointment of a new chief executive for the UK cereal maker.

CHINA TO BACK LONDON AS OFFSHORE RENMINBI CENTRE

China is for the first time to give formal backing to moves by British banks to turn the City of London into an offshore trading centre for the renminbi.

NEW ZEALAND SET TO CASH IN ON WORLD CUP

As New Zealand prepares to host the rugby world cup the nation is already a winner. The central bank estimates that the expected 95,000 tourists will pump at least NZ $700 million (360 million pounds) into the economy.

OVER-REGULATION COULD STRAIN COST OF CREDIT

Corrado Passera, chief executive of Intesa Sanpaolo , the largest retail bank in Italy, one of the countries at the core of the European sovereign crisis, has warned regulators against over-policing the banking system saying it could put strain on the cost of credit.

