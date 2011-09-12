PRESS DIGEST - Financial Times - Sept 12

Financial Times
BANKS FACE 6 BILLION POUND REFORM BILL
Britain's banks will face an annual bill of as much as 6
billion pound ($9.5 billion)to comply with the reforms of the
Vickers commission, according to the panel's final report,
published on Monday.
JP MORGAN SAYS BANK RULES 'ANTI US'
New international bank capital rules are "anti-American" and
the U.S. should consider pulling out of the Basel group of
global regulators, Jamie Dimon, chief executive of JPMorgan
Chase , has said.
VERIZON SETBACK FOR VODAFONE
Verizon Communications has dashed the hopes of Vodafone
investors by ruling out a return to a recurring dividend
from the two companies' U.S. mobile phone joint venture, called
Verizon Wireless .
WORLD BANK TO BACK HEDGE FUND FOR NEW LENDERS
The World Bank is investing in a hedge fund in an attempt to
help banks reduce capital that new rules will force them to set
aside against loans to small companies in emerging markets.
HAYWARD SET TO SEVER TIES WITH UK OIL GROUP
Tony Hayward, the former BP chief executive, will
sever ties with UK oil group in the next few weeks when he
leaves the board of its Russian joint venture, TNKBP .
YELL POSED TO ASK HSBC TO RESHAPE DEBT
Yell , the highly geared directories company, is set
to ask HSBC to form a committee to bring together its banking
syndicate and renegotiate its covenants.
GM AIMS TO STEER OPEL UPMARKET
General Motors plans to move its European Opel brand
upmarket and seek more synergies between Opel and its north
American Buick brand, according to the company's CEO.
($1 = 0.623 British Pounds)
(Reporting by Stephen Mangan)