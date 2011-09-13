PRESS DIGEST - Financial Times - Sept 13

Financial Times

VICKERS PLAN SHAKES UP CITY

The City is facing its biggest shake-up since the "Big Bang" deregulation of 1986 under sweeping reforms that would force banks to boost their capital and separate their core retail operations from their riskier trading and investment banking businesses.

CURRENCY TRADER CONSIDERING M&B BID

Joe Lewis, the Bahamas-based currency trader, has revealed he is considering making a 230 pence per share bid for Mitchells & Butlers after an initial offer was rejected by pub group's board.

UNICREDIT SIGNALS CAPITAL LEVEL PLANS

UniCredit has given its clearest signal yet that it will seek to raise its capital buffers as market turmoil continues to hit European bank shares.

AMERICAN APPAREL DRESSES UP FOR COMEBACK

American Apparel , the US clothing and accessories retailer known for its racy advertisements and controversial founder, has the potential to generate up to $60 million in new finance to aid its struggle to return to profitability, according to the company's CEO.

BYRNE IN TENDER OFFER FOR OMEGA STAKE

Mark Byrne, a former hedge fund manager and reinsurance executive, looks set to take control of 25 percent of Omega Insurance for up to £50m ($79 million) with an 83 pence per share offer.

MCGRAW-HILL TO SPLIT EDUCATION AND MEDIA UNITS

McGraw-Hill , will split into two by the end of next year and is looking to accelerate growth by replacing the 123-year-old media conglomerate with one public company focused on capital and commodity markets and another focused on education.

PEUGEOT PREPARES ITSELF FOR SLOWDOWN

PSA Peugeot-Citroen has begun reducing shifts and production of some of its small cars and might need to cut its headcount to prepare itself for an economic slowdown or recession, according to Philippe Varin, its chief executive.

GEITHER TO ATTEND EU MEETING

Tim Geither, U.S. Treasury secretary, is likely to attend a gathering of European Union finance ministers in Poland on Friday, according to officials briefed on the meeting.

($1 = 0.630 British Pounds)