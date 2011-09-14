PRESS DIGEST - Financial Times - Sept 14

Financial Times

DIAMOND WELCOMES ICB REFORM REPORT

Bob Diamond, Barclays' chief executive, has given a surprisingly warm welcome to the Vickers Commission report in the first public response from a UK bank chief executive to the proposed industry revamp.

TREASURY WARNS MINISTERS TO 'NAIL DOWN' SPENDING

British ministers have been warned by the Treasury to nail down public spending in their departments and to forget about "dipping into the reserve," according to the Treasury's chief secretary.

NEWS CORP FACING FRESH PRESSURES

Pressure on News Corp over its phone-hacking scandal is rising on three continents with fresh legal and political challenges.

MICROSOFT SEEKS WINDOWS BOOST

Microsoft has laid out a wide ranging plan to overhaul its Windows software platform, marking an attempt to stem the erosion of its core PC software business amid the rise of touchscreen computing popularised by Apple .

MAN UTD TO LIMIT VOTING SHARES IN OFFERING

Manchester United is planning to raise up to two-thirds of a planned $1bn initial public offering in Singapore through non-voting preferences shares, keeping as much as 88 percent of voting rights in the hands of the Glazer family, its American owners.

ANGLO CHIEF PLAYS DOWN DEAL TALK

Cynthia Carroll, chief executive of Anglo American , has downplayed speculation that the multinational miner is on the hunt for acquisitions, saying that bid prices in the mining sector have been "too high" for the company to enter the fray.

HONDA READIES 'KEI' CAR ASSAULT

Honda plans to boost its output of "kei" cars in Japan and deploy its expertise in building the very small cars in Europe and emerging markets.

SOCGEN CEO FIGHTS TO CALM MARKET FEARS

Frederic Oudea, chief executive of Societe Generale , has hit out at a succession of systemic problems, from rumour-mongering to unhelpful accounting rules, as he steps up his attempt to draw a line under the market's bearish views of French lenders.

(Reporting by Stephen Mangan)