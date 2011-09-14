PRESS DIGEST - Financial Times - Sept 14

MOVES-Apple exec for business sales departs
Feb 7 John Solomon, hired by Apple to sell its products to big businesses and government, has left his position, the company said on Tuesday.
Financial Times
DIAMOND WELCOMES ICB REFORM REPORT
Bob Diamond, Barclays' chief executive, has given a surprisingly warm welcome to the Vickers Commission report in the first public response from a UK bank chief executive to the proposed industry revamp. here#axzz1XmY8mJKm
TREASURY WARNS MINISTERS TO 'NAIL DOWN' SPENDING
British ministers have been warned by the Treasury to nail down public spending in their departments and to forget about "dipping into the reserve," according to the Treasury's chief secretary. here#axzz1XmY8mJKm
NEWS CORP FACING FRESH PRESSURES
Pressure on News Corp over its phone-hacking scandal is rising on three continents with fresh legal and political challenges. here#axzz1XmY8mJKm
MICROSOFT SEEKS WINDOWS BOOST
Microsoft has laid out a wide ranging plan to overhaul its Windows software platform, marking an attempt to stem the erosion of its core PC software business amid the rise of touchscreen computing popularised by Apple . here#axzz1XmY8mJKm
MAN UTD TO LIMIT VOTING SHARES IN OFFERING
Manchester United is planning to raise up to two-thirds of a planned $1bn initial public offering in Singapore through non-voting preferences shares, keeping as much as 88 percent of voting rights in the hands of the Glazer family, its American owners. here#axzz1XmY8mJKm
ANGLO CHIEF PLAYS DOWN DEAL TALK
Cynthia Carroll, chief executive of Anglo American , has downplayed speculation that the multinational miner is on the hunt for acquisitions, saying that bid prices in the mining sector have been "too high" for the company to enter the fray. here#axzz1XmY8mJKm
HONDA READIES 'KEI' CAR ASSAULT
Honda plans to boost its output of "kei" cars in Japan and deploy its expertise in building the very small cars in Europe and emerging markets. here#axzz1XmY8mJKm
SOCGEN CEO FIGHTS TO CALM MARKET FEARS
Frederic Oudea, chief executive of Societe Generale , has hit out at a succession of systemic problems, from rumour-mongering to unhelpful accounting rules, as he steps up his attempt to draw a line under the market's bearish views of French lenders. here#axzz1XmY8mJKm
($1 = 0.633 British Pounds) (Reporting by Stephen Mangan)
