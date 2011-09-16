PRESS DIGEST - Financial Times - Sept 16

Financial Times
CENTRAL BANKS HELP EU LENDERS
Five of the world's central banks took bold concerted action
to pre-empt a looming dollar funding crisis in Europe, sparking
a rally in eurozone bank shares and the euro.
UBS TRADER ARRESTED OVER BILLIONS OF LOSSES
UBS has become the latest bank to experience a
rogue trading scandal as it revealed that a 31-year-old trader
had been arrested in London on suspicion of blowing a $2 billion
hole in its books, exactly three years after Lehman Brothers
collapsed. here#axzz1Y4qK3ktJ
BG TEMPTS CHINESE OIL GROUPS
Chinese oil companies have been circling BG's
fast-growing Brazilian business. The UK energy group BG had
considered the sale of a minority stake in its oil and gas
business to Chinese companies.
SANTANDER TO SHELVE UK LISTING
The planned listing of Santander's UK operations on
the London Stock Exchange is likely to be delayed by the
proposed ICB reforms to overhaul British banking until at least
2013.
BTG PACTUAL EYES FLOAT TO AID EXPANSION
BTG Pactual , Brazil's largest independent
investment bank, is looking to hold an initial public offering
as early as next year as one option to fund an ambitious
expansion in Latin America.
MACK TO STEP DOWN AT MORGAN STANLEY
John Mack, the Wall Street veteran who led Morgan Stanley
through the financial crisis, is stepping down as
chairman as part of a planned succession that will put James
Gorman, chief executive, at the helm of the investment bank's
board.
FOUR BID FOR FRANCE'S 4G SPECTRUM
France's mobile telephone operators have tendered bids for
spectrum that can carry next generation mobile services in the
first part of an auction expected to raise as much as 2.5
billion euro for the French government.
MALL'S INFRASTRUCTURE ATTACKED
The taxpayer has contributed more than 200 million pounds
out of 350 million pounds spent on roads, bridges and other
infrastructure work that serves Westfield's new shopping centre
at the gateway to the Olympic Park in Stratford, east London,
the Financial Times revealed. here#axzz1Y4qK3ktJ
($1 = 0.632 British Pounds)
(Reporting by Stephen Mangan)