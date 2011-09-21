PRESS DIGEST - Financial Times - Sept 21

Financial Times

SINGAPORE FUND HITS AT UBS 'LAPSES'

Singapore-based sovereign wealth fund GIC, the biggest shareholder in UBS , broke its silence about the $2.3 billion rogue trading scandal that has engulfed the Swiss group, criticising "lapses" in the bank's controls ahead of a pivotal UBS board meeting in Singapore.

RIO TINTO WARNS OF SLOWDOWN IN DEMAND

Rio Tinto , one of the world's largest natural resources companies, has warned that some of its customers were asking to delay shipments of metals, in a clear sign that the financial turmoil is starting to affect the commodities sector.

COGNETAS PORTFOLIO TARGETED BY INVESTOR

A European financial investor has made a proposal to buy out the portfolio of companies in a fund of private equity group Cognetas.

BREVAN HOWARD TO RETURN BILLIONS TO CLIENTS

Brevan Howard, Europe's second largest hedge fund by funds under management, is to return $2 billion to clients to keep its flagship fund capped at $25 billion.

HOLCIM NAMES NEW CEO

Holcim , the world's biggest cement maker by sales, surprised investors on Tuesday by selecting a little known outsider to succeed Markus Akermann as chief executive.

CHARTER DEFENDS COLFAX BREAK FEE

Charter International , the engineer that has recommended a 1.5 billion pounds ($2.4 billion) takeover by Colfax , has defended an arrangement to pay its favoured suitor 15 million pounds if shareholders back another bidder. The two parties struck the arrangement just days before the Takeover Panel prohibited such deals.

SIEMENS WITHDREW MILLIONS FROM SOCGEN

Societe Generale has emerged as the bank from which Siemens (SIEGn.DE), the German industrial group, recently withdrew more than 500 million euro ($685 million) in cash deposits.

