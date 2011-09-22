PRESS DIGEST - Financial Times - Sept 22

Financial Times

UBS CHIEF EXEC TO FIGHT FOR HIS JOB

Oswald Grubel is to make a "back me or sack me" pitch to the board of UBS as the bank's chief executive steels his determination to stay in his job in the wake of a $2.3 billion rogue trading scandal.

EX-GOLDMAN SACHS TRADER CHARGED

A former Goldman Sachs trader and his father have been charged by securities regulators with insider trading for allegedly profiting after learning confidential information about the bank's trading strategy around an exchange traded fund.

TESCO MOVE TO SET GROCERY PRICE WAR

A fresh price war looks set to break out in the grocery industry, amid expectations that Tesco is preparing a big pricing push next week to revitalise its UK business.

BRITAIN YIELDS SHALE GAS FIND

Britain's first drilling campaign for shale gas has beaten expectations, with the company responsible estimating 5,660 billion cubic metres lie beneath north-west England. This suggests the UK has significantly more of the resource than earlier surveys predicted.

ARROWGRASS CONSIDERS CLOSING EQUITY FUND

Arrowgrass Capital Partners, the 2.6 billion pound ($4.1 billion) hedge fund manager is considering shutting down its equity fund after investor redemptions to the vehicle have seen its assets dwindle.

WINDFALL OF LIBYAN ASSETS DISCOVERED

Libya's revolutionary government has enjoyed a surprise windfall that will help finance the country's post-war recovery after discovering $23 billion-worth of assets that were unspent by Muammer Gaddafi's regime, officials in London and Tripoli have told the Financial Times.

SAMSUNG CONSIDERS IPHONE5 SALES BAN

Samsung Electronics is considering a legal move to block sales of Apple's long-awaited iPhone 5 in some countries as the patent battle between the two technology companies steps up a gear.

CSR SEEKS ACQUISITIONS TO DIVERSIFY

The chief executive of CSR, Joep van Beurden, said the Cambridge-based chipmaker was looking actively for acquisitions to diversify away from its dependence on the mobile phone industry.

