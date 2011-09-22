PRESS DIGEST - Financial Times - Sept 22

Financial Times
UBS CHIEF EXEC TO FIGHT FOR HIS JOB
Oswald Grubel is to make a "back me or sack me" pitch to the
board of UBS as the bank's chief executive steels his
determination to stay in his job in the wake of a $2.3 billion
rogue trading scandal. here#axzz1YWt5gfAU
EX-GOLDMAN SACHS TRADER CHARGED
A former Goldman Sachs trader and his father have
been charged by securities regulators with insider trading for
allegedly profiting after learning confidential information
about the bank's trading strategy around an exchange traded
fund. here#axzz1YWt5gfAU
TESCO MOVE TO SET GROCERY PRICE WAR
A fresh price war looks set to break out in the grocery
industry, amid expectations that Tesco is preparing a
big pricing push next week to revitalise its UK business. here#axzz1YWt5gfAU
BRITAIN YIELDS SHALE GAS FIND
Britain's first drilling campaign for shale gas has beaten
expectations, with the company responsible estimating 5,660
billion cubic metres lie beneath north-west England. This
suggests the UK has significantly more of the resource than
earlier surveys predicted. here#axzz1YWt5gfAU
ARROWGRASS CONSIDERS CLOSING EQUITY FUND
Arrowgrass Capital Partners, the 2.6 billion pound ($4.1
billion) hedge fund manager is considering shutting down its
equity fund after investor redemptions to the vehicle have seen
its assets dwindle. here#axzz1YWt5gfAU
WINDFALL OF LIBYAN ASSETS DISCOVERED
Libya's revolutionary government has enjoyed a surprise
windfall that will help finance the country's post-war recovery
after discovering $23 billion-worth of assets that were unspent
by Muammer Gaddafi's regime, officials in London and Tripoli
have told the Financial Times. here#axzz1YWt5gfAU
SAMSUNG CONSIDERS IPHONE5 SALES BAN
Samsung Electronics is considering a legal move
to block sales of Apple's long-awaited iPhone 5 in some
countries as the patent battle between the two technology
companies steps up a gear. here#axzz1YWt5gfAU
CSR SEEKS ACQUISITIONS TO DIVERSIFY
The chief executive of CSR, Joep van Beurden, said the
Cambridge-based chipmaker was looking actively for acquisitions
to diversify away from its dependence on the mobile phone
industry. here#axzz1YWt5gfAU
($1 = 0.645 British Pounds)
(Reporting by Stephen Mangan; Editing by Andrew Heavens)