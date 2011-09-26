PRESS DIGEST - Financial Times - Sept 26

Financial Times

UBS CHIEF QUIT AFTRE CLASH OVER STRATEGY

UBS chief executive Oswald Grubel resigned after the board refused to back his plans to overhaul the bank's strategy and corporate governance, according to two people involved in the process. here

US TAX AUTHORITIES TARGET BANK DEALS

US tax authorities are targeting cross-border finance deals worth billions of dollars between leading U.S. and UK banks as they step up efforts to clamp down on abusive tax avoidance, a joint investigation by the Financial Times and ProPublica, the not-for-profit news organisation, has found. here#axzz1Z0Ymrn2l

DEBT SALES STE TO HIT US BANKS

U.S. investment banks are facing losses on financing commitments for buy-outs and other deals struck before the recent market turmoil, as they sell down about $25 billion in loans and junk bonds. here#axzz1Z0Ymrn2l

P&G CHIEF SAYS GROUP CONSIDERING REVIEW UNDERWAY

Procter & Gamble , the world's biggest consumer products group by sales, has thinned the ranks of its senior managers by 10 to 15 percent and is considering ways to restructure further as investors press it to improve profitability. here#axzz1Z0Ymrn2l

INVESTOR GROUP TO ISSUE GUIDELINES TO COMPANIES

The Association of British Insurers, one of the UK's leading shareholder groups, will this week issue its first set of guidelines on how companies can improve board performance and repair flaws in the boardroom that investors say can destabilise corporations and create market uncertainty. here#axzz1Z0Ymrn2l

OMEGA SUITOR TO DELIVER DOCUMENTS THIS WEEK

Mark Byrne's Haverford will deliver official offer documents this week to shareholders in Omega , the Lloyd's of London insurer, and the Bermuda-based investor believes he can complete his tender for one-quarter of the company by the end of November. here#axzz1Z0Ymrn2l

LCH POISED TO CHOOSE BETWEEN RIVALS

The battle for control of LCH.Clearnet, London's biggest clearing house, is expected to move closer to resolution today as the clearer's board meets to decide between rival bids from the London Stock Exchange and Markit, a financial data and derivatives post-trade company. here#axzz1Z0Ymrn2l

COGNETAS INVESTORS REJECT PORTFOLIO SALE

Cognetas's key investors have rejected a proposal by Charterhouse Capital Partners to take over a portfolio of seven companies, as they backed the private equity group's current management instead. here#axzz1Z0Ymrn2l

INTERLINK LINES UP NEW CHAIRMAN

Intertek , the FTSE 100 product testing specialist, is lining up David Reid, the outgoing chairman of Tesco , as its new chairman. here

