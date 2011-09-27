PRESS DIGEST - Financial Times - Sept 27

Financial Times

BIG AUDIT FIRMS FACE BRUSSELS ONSLAUGHT

The business model of the Big Four accounting firms is under attack from the European Commission, which is pushing for tough rules that would force the firms to abandon their consultancy businesses and share audit work with smaller rivals. here#axzz1Z0Ymrn2l

COKE CHIEF CRITICISES U.S. TAX RULES

Coca-Cola now sees the U.S. as a less friendly business environment than China, its chief executive Muhtar Kent has revealed, citing political gridlock and an antiquated tax structure as reasons its home market has become less competitive. here#axzz1Z0Ymrn2l

BUFFETT'S BERKSHIRE TO BUY ITS OWN SHARES

Berkshire Hathaway (BRKa.N), the candy-to-cargo-train conglomerate controlled by Warren Buffett, will buy back its own shares for the first time, as the famed stock investor declared the market value of his own company to be extremely cheap. here#axzz1Z0Ymrn2l

EASYJET FOUNDER TO SET UP NEW AIRLINE

EasyJet has sent shockwaves through the aviation world after Europe's second-largest low-cost carrier said Sir Stelios Haji-Ioannou, its founder and largest shareholder, was planning to set up a new airline. here#axzz1Z0Ymrn2l

BP PLANS GAS PIPELINE TO EUROPE FROM AZERBAIJAN

BP is planning a pipeline stretching 1,300 km across three countries to bring gas from Azerbaijan to Europe. here#axzz1Z0Ymrn2l

UKLA CONSIDERS ENRC BOARD APPLICATION

The UK Listing Authority is considering an application by Alexander Mashkevich, the billionaire co-founder of Eurasian Natural Resources Corp , to join the ENRC board, people close to the company said. here#axzz1Z0Ymrn2l

MASS SELL-OFF HAMMERS METALS

Traders are reeling after a wave of selling by investors from Chinese speculators to western hedge funds triggered some of the most violent price swings in metals in memory. here#axzz1Z0Ymrn2l

DEPARTURE PAVES WAY FOR APS TO WIND DOWN

The chief executive of a government-run scheme set up to insure 280 billion pounds ($434 billion) of Royal Bank of Scotland's most risky loans resigned on Monday, paving the way for the removal of a key backstop for the part-nationalised bank. here#axzz1Z0Ymrn2l

($1 = 0.642 British Pounds) (Reporting by Stephen Mangan; Editing by David Stamp)