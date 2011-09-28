PRESS DIGEST - Financial Times - Sept 28

Financial Times
SPLIT OPENS OVER GREEK BAILOUT TERMS
A split has opened in the euro zone over the terms of
Greece's second 109 billion euro bailout with as many as seven
of the bloc's 17 members arguing for private creditors to
swallow a bigger writedown on their Greek bond holdings,
EUROPE'S BANKS NEW WAYS OF FINANCING
Europe's banks are seeking increasingly creative ways to
finance themselves as they attempt to make up for a dearth of
PRIVATE EQUITY BRACED FOR DOWNTURN
Private equity dealmaking has dried up as Europe's sovereign
debt crisis has deepened with several transactions in the past
BRAZIL CUTS TAX ON PETROL IMPORTS
Anadarko Petroleum has asked advisers to sound out
potential buyers for a collection of its Brazilian oil assets in
a deal that could be worth up to $5 billion, in the latest
attempt by oil and gas explorers in the region to attract
MELROSE PULLS OUT OF CHARTER BID TALKS
Melrose has pulled out of talks to acquire UK
engineering company Charter International , clearing the
way for a 1.5 billion pound ($2.3 billion) takeover by
PRISA DEBT COULD FORCE ASSET SALES
Prisa could be forced into selling prized assets to
trim its 3.5 billion euro ($4.8 billion) net debt pile as the
company's founding Polanco family battles to retain control of
DRUGS GROUP WARNS OVER US REGULATION
The head of one of the largest U.S. generic drugs companies
has warned that intensifying regulatory inspections are causing
record numbers of medicine shortages that threaten patients'
VIRGIN MEDIA TO LAUNCH CLOUD FOR BUSINESSES
Virgin Media , the telecoms and media group, is
launching its first cloud-based services to business customers
as part of a drive to double revenues from its enterprise
($1 = 0.639 British Pounds)
(Reporting by Stephen Mangan; Editing by David Stamp)