PRESS DIGEST - Financial Times - Sept 30

UK FACES DEFEAT OVER DERIVATIVES CLEARING

Britain is bracing for defeat in Brussels on a critical piece of financial regulation, which would force it to cede control over the shape of key markets in the City of London, home to more than three-quarters of Europe's derivatives trading.

TRAFIGURA MOVES CLOSER TO SUBSIDIARY IPO

Trafigura, one of the world's largest commodities traders, has taken the first step to float its subsidiary Puma Energy, worth at least $3.5 billion, in the latest sign of change among the traditionally publicity-shy Switzerland-based trading house.

SANTANDER PREDICTS RETURN TO BIG PROFITS

Santander , the biggest bank in the euro zone by market capitalisation and among the world's most profitable big lenders, predicted a "gradual normalisation" of profits in the next three years in spite of the continuing euro zone sovereign debt crisis.

METHODISTS TO TAKE OVER LESLAU CARE HOMES

The Methodist Church has struck a deal with Nick Leslau, the property investor, to take control of a string of care homes caught in the collapse of Southern Cross.

KKR AND BLACKROCK EYE AXA PRIVATE EQUITY

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts and BlackRock have expressed interest in buying Axa Private Equity the French alternative asset manager that has been put up for sale by Axa , the French insurer.

HSBC ASSET SALE DETAILS CIRCULATED

Axa , Allianz and QBE are among a handful of insurers to have been sent information memorandums on the planned $1 billion sale of HSBC's remaining non-life insurance businesses, people familiar with the situation said.

FACEBOOK FACES SCRUTINY OVER PRIVACY

Facebook faces regulatory scrutiny over its handling of personal information after objections to the Irish data protection commissioner and the US Federal Trade Commission.

RBS TAKES OVER JARVIS HOTELS

Royal Bank of Scotland is set to seize control of Jarvis Hotels, the troubled hotel operator, as the lender looks to claw back 130 million pound ($203 million) of debt.

