PRESS DIGEST - Financial Times - Sept 30

Disney hikes some US park ticket prices up to 4.9 pct
LOS ANGELES, Feb 11 Walt Disney Co is raising the admission price for its U.S. theme parks by as much as $5 for some single-day tickets starting on Sunday.
Financial Times
UK FACES DEFEAT OVER DERIVATIVES CLEARING
Britain is bracing for defeat in Brussels on a critical piece of financial regulation, which would force it to cede control over the shape of key markets in the City of London, home to more than three-quarters of Europe's derivatives trading. here#axzz1Z0Ymrn2l
TRAFIGURA MOVES CLOSER TO SUBSIDIARY IPO
Trafigura, one of the world's largest commodities traders, has taken the first step to float its subsidiary Puma Energy, worth at least $3.5 billion, in the latest sign of change among the traditionally publicity-shy Switzerland-based trading house. here#axzz1Z0Ymrn2l
SANTANDER PREDICTS RETURN TO BIG PROFITS
Santander , the biggest bank in the euro zone by market capitalisation and among the world's most profitable big lenders, predicted a "gradual normalisation" of profits in the next three years in spite of the continuing euro zone sovereign debt crisis. here#axzz1Z0Ymrn2l
METHODISTS TO TAKE OVER LESLAU CARE HOMES
The Methodist Church has struck a deal with Nick Leslau, the property investor, to take control of a string of care homes caught in the collapse of Southern Cross. here#axzz1Z0Ymrn2l
KKR AND BLACKROCK EYE AXA PRIVATE EQUITY
Kohlberg Kravis Roberts and BlackRock have expressed interest in buying Axa Private Equity the French alternative asset manager that has been put up for sale by Axa , the French insurer. here#axzz1Z0Ymrn2l
HSBC ASSET SALE DETAILS CIRCULATED
Axa , Allianz and QBE are among a handful of insurers to have been sent information memorandums on the planned $1 billion sale of HSBC's remaining non-life insurance businesses, people familiar with the situation said. here#axzz1Z0Ymrn2l
FACEBOOK FACES SCRUTINY OVER PRIVACY
Facebook faces regulatory scrutiny over its handling of personal information after objections to the Irish data protection commissioner and the US Federal Trade Commission. here#axzz1Z0Ymrn2l
RBS TAKES OVER JARVIS HOTELS
Royal Bank of Scotland is set to seize control of Jarvis Hotels, the troubled hotel operator, as the lender looks to claw back 130 million pound ($203 million) of debt. here#axzz1Z0Ymrn2l
($1 = 0.640 British Pounds) (Reporting by Stephen Mangan; Editing by David Stamp)
LOS ANGELES, Feb 11 Walt Disney Co is raising the admission price for its U.S. theme parks by as much as $5 for some single-day tickets starting on Sunday.
HAMBURG/BERLIN, Feb 11 Ex-Volkswagen Chairman Ferdinand Piech, who resigned after a showdown with former chief executive Martin Winterkorn, has refused to testify to German lawmakers investigating a possible government's role in the VW emissions scandal, according to his lawyer.
WASHINGTON, Feb 11 Nordstrom's sales of first daughter Ivanka Trump's line of clothing and shoes fell by nearly one-third in the past fiscal year, with sharp drops in sales weeks before the election, the Wall Street Journal reported on Saturday.