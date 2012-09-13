PRESS DIGEST - Financial Times - Sept 13

Financial Times
Headlines
Overview
EADS AND BAE IN TIE-UP TALKS
Britain's BAE Systems and Airbus-owner EADS
are in advanced merger talks to create a combined group
worth $48 billion.
LIFE BAN AND FINE FOR HBOS' CUMMINGS
A banker who led British bank HBOS Plc to the brink of
collapse in 2008 has been given a record fine and banned for
life from the industry.
US AMBASSADOR KILLED IN LIBYA ATTACK
The U.S. ambassador to Libya was killed in an attack on the
consulate in the eastern city of Benghazi.
APPLE UNVEILS THINNER AND LIGHTER IPHONE
Apple has unveiled its iPhone 5 which is thinner
and lighter than older models and also has faster wireless.
UBS LOOKS TO PUT CAP ON BANKER BONUSES
UBS is considering a range of options to cap
bankers' bonuses.
BANKS FORCE ALUMINIUM MARKET SHAKE-UP
The arrival of investment banks in the aluminium market has
triggered a shake-up in the $100 billion industry.
BARROSO CALLS FOR EU 'FEDERATION'
The president of the European Commission Jose Manuel Barroso
called on Wednesday for the European Union to be turned into a
'federation of nation states'.
BANKS IN LEGAL ACTION AGAINST DUBAI GROUP
Three banks have launched legal proceedings against a Dubai
investment firm, calling for repayment of loans.
HYDE PARK MANSION ON SALE FOR 300 MLN GBP
The London mansion of Lebanon's late prime minister, Rafiq
Hariri, has been put up for sale and is expected to sell for
around 300 million pounds.