PRESS DIGEST - Financial Times - Sept 14

Financial Times

Headlines

FED LAUNCHES NEW ROUND OF BOND BUYING -

DOUBTS GROW OVER EADS AND BAE TIE-UP -

SURGE IN IPHONE SALE FORECAST -

LAW FIRMS QUEUE UP FOR FSA BANKS PANEL -

DEUTSCHE BANK URGES RIVALS TO SHARE IT -

HSBC'S UK HEAD TO STEP DOWN -

BRUSSELS SHELVED BANK DEPOSIT SCHEME -

NINTENDO SETS DATE FOR NEW WII LAUNCH -

Overview

FED LAUNCHES NEW ROUND OF BOND BUYING

The U.S. Fed has launched an open-ended effort to spark the recovery by injecting an additional $40 billion into the economy.

DOUBTS GROW OVER EADS AND BAE TIE-UP

Shares in EADS and BAE Systems tumbled amid fear that the tie-up of the biggest defence and aerospace group could hit political obstacles.

SURGE IN IPHONE SALES FORECAST

Some analysts have suggested Apple's new iPhone 5 could sell almost twice as many in the opening weekend as the iPhone 4 two years ago.

LAW FIRMS QUEUE UP FOR FSA BANKS PANEL

City of London law and accountancy firms are jostling for the opportunity to earn a place on the FSA's first panel of external experts.

DEUTSCHE BANK URGES RIVALS TO SHARE IT

Deutsche Bank is seeking to convince rival investment banks to share markets and trading IT software to lower costs.

HSBC'S UK HEAD TO STEP DOWN

HSBC's Head of UK Bank Joe Garner will step down from the role at the end of October.

BRUSSELS SHELVED BANK DEPOSIT SCHEME

German objections forced Brussels to shelve a blueprint for a single guarantee scheme to cover all 5 trillion euros ($6.45 trillion) in euro zone bank deposits.

NINTENDO SETS DATE FOR NEW WII LAUNCH

Nintendo said the global launch of its redesigned Wii game console would begin in the U.S. in November.