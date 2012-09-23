PRESS DIGEST - Financial Times - Sept 24

Financial Times
BAE THREAT TO MERGER ON RISK TO US TIES -
USE PENSION TO GET MORTGAGE, SAYS CLEGG -
HEDGE FUNDS PLAY LONG GAME FOR PROFITS -
FIDELITY FACES STAND-OFF OVER RED -
BANKS SET TO SHED PROPERTY LOANS -
FACEBOOK RAISES FEARS WITH AD TRACKING -
LEGAL CASES HIT STRUGGLING LOTUS -
GIVE GREECE MORE TIME, SAYS FRENCH PM -
XSTRATA TO CONCLUDE RETENTION TALKS -
BAE THREAT TO MERGER ON RISK TO US TIES
BAE Systems has warned it will walk away from its
proposed tie-up with EADS if the deal waters down its
special relationship with the Pentagon.
USE PENSION TO GET MORTGAGE, SAYS CLEGG
British parents will be allowed to use money locked up in
pension schemes to help their children obtain mortgages, Deputy
Prime Minister Nick Clegg said.
HEDGE FUNDS PLAY LONG GAME FOR PROFITS
Profit-starved hedge fund managers, best known as masters of
the financial universe, are turning to an unlikely place for
their next windfall.
FIDELITY FACES STAND-OFF OVER RED
Fidelity, one of Britain's most influential
investors, is gearing up for a stand-off with Steve Morgan,
founder and executive chairman of Redrow.
BANKS SET TO SHED PROPERTY LOANS
Europe's banks are on track to dispose of 20 billion euros
($25.98 billion) worth of loans backed by offices, shops and
hotels this year.
FACEBOOK RAISES FEARS WITH AD TRACKING
Facebook is working with a data company that can
track whether people who see ads on the site buy advertised
products in stores.
LEGAL CASES HIT STRUGGLING LOTUS
DRB-Hicom, the Malaysian owner of Lotus, has been
hit by legal and supplier problems as it prepares a fresh
turnaround plan for the struggling carmaker.
GIVE GREECE MORE TIME, SAYS FRENCH PM
French Prime Minister Jean-Marc Ayrault has said Greece
should be given more time to meet the terms of its international
bailout.
XSTRATA TO CONCLUDE RETENTION TALKS
Xstrata is set to conclude consultations with its
top shareholders this week about 140 million pound-worth of
retention packages for its most senior executives.