PRESS DIGEST - Financial Times - Sept 25

Financial Times
Headlines
TEMASEK RECONSIDERS STANCHART STAKE -
Singapore investment fund Temasek has sounded out potential buyers for its 6 billion pound ($9.72 billion) stake in Standard Chartered.
BUMI PLUNGES ON INDONESIA UNIT PROBE
Bumi, the coal mining group controlled by Indonesian investors, has begun an urgent investigation into allegations of financial and other irregularities.
'DISCREDITED' PFI ESCAPES WITH A MAKEOVER
George Osborne is facing awkward questions after a year-long search to replace the government's unpopular private finance initiative has failed to deliver.
INVESTORS SHIFT TO FUNDS USING DERIVATIVES
Investors are piling into specialised stock market funds that use derivatives to boost returns, highlighting how many money managers are searching for new strategies.
FROTH GOES OFF ITALIAN CAPPUCCINO DEMAND
The siege on the euro zone's coffee culture, emblematic of southern Europe, is contributing to a sharp drop in wholesale coffee prices.
FOXCONN CLOSES CHINA PLANT AFTER RIOT
Foxconn Technology Group suspended production at one of its largest factories in China on Monday following a riot by 2,000 workers.
CAMERON TALKS AMID UNEASE ON BAE PLAN
British prime minister David Cameron has spoken to the French and German leaders about the proposed merger of EADS and BAE Systems.
CABLE LASHES OUT AT TORY 'HEADBANGERS'
British business minister Vince Cable unveiled a new British business bank on Monday, while lashing out at Conservative party "headbangers" for endorsing a hire and fire culture.
APPLE SELLS 5 MLN IPHONES ON DEBUT WEEKEND
Apple said on Monday that it had sold more than 5 million iPhones in the opening weekend for its latest smartphone.
WATCHDOGS BACKTRACK ON OIL REFORM
Global financial watchdogs have backtracked on proposals for greater regulation of the physical oil market due to opposition from oil majors and bodies.
