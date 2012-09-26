PRESS DIGEST - Financial Times - Sept 27

BRIEF-Fincantieri is awarded order from Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings
* Awarded an order from Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd for the construction of 4 new generation cruise ships with an option for additional 2
Financial Times
Headlines
MARKET BACKLASH OVER SPAIN -
L'OREAL CHIEF HIT OUT AT 75 PCT INCOME TAX -
ROMNEY FACES ROCKY ROAD IN OHIO -
DIRECT LINE TO BE VALUED AROUND 2.6 BLN POUNDS -
ANGLOGOLD HALTS SOUTH AFRICA OPERATIONS -
EU COMPANIES WRITE OFF 76 BLN EUROS OF GOODWILL -
CREDIT SUISSE CONSIDERS MERGING UNITS -
SANTANDER COMPLETES MEXICO'S BIGGEST IPO -
Overview
MARKET BACKLASH OVER SPAIN
Political turmoil in Spain ahead of a possible European rescue triggered a financial market backlash on Wednesday.
L'OREAL CHIEF HIT OUT AT 75 PCT INCOME TAX
France will find it "almost impossible" to hire top talent if the government goes ahead with plans to impose a 75 percent marginal income tax rate.
ROMNEY FACES ROCKY ROAD IN OHIO
Polls in critical swing states showing it would take a significant change in course for the Republican nominee to unseat Barack Obama.
DIRECT LINE TO BE VALUED AROUND 2.6 BLN POUNDS
Royal Bank of Scotland is to sell shares in Direct Line at a lower-than-expected level.
ANGLOGOLD HALTS SOUTH AFRICA OPERATIONS
AngloGold Ashanti said it had to halt its operations in the country as tens of thousands of its workers went on strike.
EU COMPANIES WRITE OFF 76 BLN EUROS OF GOODWILL
European companies were much more bearish about the value of their past acquisitions last year.
CREDIT SUISSE CONSIDERS MERGING UNITS
Credit Suisse is considering folding its asset management business into its private banking division.
SANTANDER COMPLETES MEXICO'S BIGGEST IPO
The dual U.S. and Mexico share offering of Banco Santander's Mexican arm raised $4.13 billion this year, behind Facebook and Japan Airlines.
* Awarded an order from Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd for the construction of 4 new generation cruise ships with an option for additional 2
ZURICH, Feb 16 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.3 percent lower at 8,458 points on Thursday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .
* Mexican silver mining equities vs peso: http://reut.rs/2kpRxZX