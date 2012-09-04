PRESS DIGEST - Financial Times - Sept 4

Financial Times

Headlines

CAMERON BEGINS SHAKE-UP OF TEAM -

LOAN RATES POINT TO EURO ZONE FRACTURES -

EU PLAN FOR WOMEN QUOTAS ON BOARDS -

DIRECT LINE BOOSTS OPERATING PROFIT -

FSA CHALLENGES BANK CHAIRMAN OVER IT -

SENIOR BANKER QUITS TOP NOMURA ROLE -

UK MANUFACTURING ENJOYS AUGUST BOUNCE -

CHALCO ABANDONS MONGOLIA COAL MINE DEAL -

BUSINESS WARNS ON OSBORNE BANK PLAN -

Overview

CAMERON BEGINS SHAKE-UP OF TEAM

David Cameron began a key overhaul of his ministerial team on Monday night.

LOAN RATES POINT TO EURO ZONE FRACTURES

ECB data on Monday showed interest rates paid by companies in the euro zone's weaker economies have surged.

EU PLAN FOR WOMEN QUOTAS ON BOARDS

Europe's listed companies must have 40 percent of their non-executive director board seats filled by women by 2020 or face fines.

DIRECT LINE BOOSTS OPERATING PROFIT

Royal Bank of Scotland's insurance arm has set targets to improve its profitability, seeking to boost investor confidence.

FSA CHALLENGES BANK CHAIRMAN OVER IT

The chairmen of the main UK banks have been told by the FSA to disclose details to avoid any future IT glitches.

SENIOR BANKER QUITS TOP NOMURA ROLE

One of Nomura's most senior investment bankers has resigned his post.

UK MANUFACTURING ENJOYS AUGUST BOUNCE

The downturn in Britain's manufacturing sector eased in August after domestic clients placed more orders.

CHALCO ABANDONS MONGOLIA COAL MINE DEAL

Chalco has dropped its $926 million offer for a majority stake in Mongolia-focused coal miner SouthGobi Resources Ltd.

BUSINESS WARNS ON OSBORNE BANK PLAN

George Osborne's plan for a state-backed small-business bank needs to go well beyond a "rebranding exercise", business leaders have warned.