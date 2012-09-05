PRESS DIGEST - Financial Times - Sept 5

BRIEF-Essendant Q4 adjusted loss per share $0.02
* Essendant reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results
HEATHROW AND NHS DOMINATE RESHUFFLE
Expansion at Heathrow and the future of the NHS were the top subjects of debate in the wake of David Cameron's first cabinet shake-up.
HACKERS PUBLISH APPLE USERS' DATA
Hackers have caused embarrassment for Apple by publishing a trove of sensitive customer information online.
BUSINESS OPPOSES QUOTA OF WOMEN DIRECTORS
Business leaders urged the government to stand firm against the European Commission's plan to legislate quotas of women on boards.
MONEY MARKET FUNDS LOOK TO PASS ON LOSSES
Investors in the 1.1 trillion euro ($1.38 trillion) European money market fund industry are facing losses as big managers prpeare to pass on the impact of negative short-term interest rates.
MEGAFON PLANS LONDON IPO TO RAISE $4 BLN
One of Russia's major mobile phone companies is planning a $20 billion flotation in London and Moscow.
BRUSSELS OPENS PROBE INTO GAZPROM
The European Commission has opened a formal investigation into suspected market abuses by Gazprom.
EU SET TO APPROVE UK MOBILE WALLET SYSTEM
Britain's largest mobile phone payment platform is set to be granted unconditional EU approval despite objections by rivals such as Google.
MADRID PLANS TO INJECT BANKIA WITH DEBT
Spain is planning to provide 4.5 billion euros ($5.65 billion) in stopgap rescue money to Bankia by injecting it with Spanish government debt.
SHELL WOES DETER OTHERS FROM US ARCTIC
Royal Dutch Shell's regulatory problems in the U.S. Arctic are deterring other energy groups with licences in the U.S.' northern oceans.
SANTANDER LAUNCHES $4 BLN MEXICAN IPO
Spanish bank Santander plans to raise up to 3.4 billion euros ($4.3 billion) through the stock market listing of a quarter of its Mexican unit.
DEUTSCHE CUTS EQUITIES SALES STAFF IN ASIA
Deutsche Bank cut 10 percent of its Asian equities sales and trading staff on Tuesday.
* Silver Bay Realty Trust Corp announces agreement to be acquired by Tricon Capital Group Inc in $1.4 billion all-cash transaction; reports strong fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results
* Book value per diluted share increased to $172.51 at december 31, 2016 from $165.20 at december 31, 2015