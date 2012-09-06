PRESS DIGEST - Financial Times - Sept 7

Financial Times

Headlines

DRAGHI OUTLINES BOND BUYING PLAN

The European Central Bank agreed on Thursday to launch a new and potentially unlimited bond-buying programme to solve the euro zone crisis.

HOLLANDE FACES QUESTIONS ON TAX PLEDGE

French President Francois Hollande is under pressure over a controversial 75 percent marginal tax rate for the rich.

INVESTMENT BANKS FOCUS ON CORE STRENGTHS

In the past two years, investment banks have tried to counter a slump in business by attempting to cut jobs and capacity.

GLENCORE SETBACK JEOPARDISES MEGA-DEALS

The potential collapse of the planned merger between Glencore and Xstrata would lift the value of failed mergers in the natural resources sector.

MAN HIRES EX-PIMCO BOND CHIEF

Man Group, the world's second-largest hedge fund, has hired former Pimco international bond chief Sudesh Mariappa.

UK ECONOMY PREDICTED TO CONTRACT

The OECD has predicted that Britain's economy will contract by 0.7 percent in 2012.

RAJOY SHOWS BRAVADO IN FACE OF ECB RULES

Spain's Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy showed no rush on Thursday to seek a bailout that would come with bitter conditions.

TWITTER BEATS FACEBOOK ON MOBILE ADS

Twitter has taken an early lead over Facebook in the mobile advertising market, analysts say.

JP MORGAN FACES FRESH PROBE

JPMorgan Chase is facing a new probe from the U.S. Senate into the trading losses at its chief investment office.