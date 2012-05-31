PRESS DIGEST - Financial Times - May 31

BRIEF-Lonestar Resources US announces year end 2016 proved reserves
* Proved reserves at December 31, 2016 increased to 40.5 million barrels of oil equivalent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Financial Times
INVESTORS FLEE TO SAFE HAVENS
An inadequate handling of the debt crisis in Spain and Italy has investors fleeing to safe havens, including US, UK, and German government bonds.
MALAYSIA FUND NEARS BATTERSEA DEAL
Malaysian pension fund Employees Provident Fund is in the final stages of talks to acquire Battersea power station for 375 million pounds.
BT PENSION SCHEME BUYS STAKE IN THAMES WATER
BT Pension Scheme is set to buy a 13 percent stake in London water supplier Thames Water, though terms of the deal were undisclosed.
SFO FACES THREAT OF CHALLENGE ON WEAVERING CASE
The Serious Fraud Office could face a legal challenge if it does not reopen an investigation into the failure of hedge fund Weavering Capital. Investors told the SFO their decision to drop the case is of great concern.
PRESSURE ON SPANISH GOVERNMENT TO PROBE BANKIA'S COLLAPSE
The Spanish government is under pressure from public officials, including the finance minister, to investigate the collapse of Bankia amid public anger over directors' severance pay.
TRADE CREDIT INSURERS HALT COVER FOR EXPORTS TO GREECE
Trade credit insurers Euler Hermes and Coface have stopped providing cover for exporters to Greece, on concern that companies there will be unable to pay their bills.
GRAFF DIAMONDS PULLS HONG KONG IPO
Graff Diamonds has pulled plans to list on the Hong Kong market, after receiving orders for half its $1 billion offering, a spokeswoman for the company said.
TRANSPARENCY ON BANKS' TREASURY UNITS URGED
Ratings agencies and bank analysts urge international banks to improve their disclosure of their treasury unit investments, important revenue drivers for the banks.
* Freehold Royalties Ltd sets quarterly production record, increases dividend and revises guidance upwards
* Storm Resources Ltd. ("Storm" or the "company") is pleased to announce its financial and operating results for the three months and year ended December 31, 2016