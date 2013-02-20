PRESS DIGEST - Financial Times - Feb 20

Feb 20
Headlines
Big Anglo-French buyout planned
BHP names Kloppers replacement
Standard Life to support Bumi board
Novartis scraps chairman's $78 mln payout
Apple's internal systems hacked
Warner Music in deal with independents
Dublin sells Irish Life to Canadian insurer
Ofgem chief warns on energy prices
Esure accelerates stock market launch
Auction of 4G spectrum draws to close
EU banks face strict transparency rules
China military linked to hacking attacks
Clock ticks on Isle of Man tax haven
Overview
CVC Capital Partners and BC Partners are preparing a 3.5
billion euro ($4.67 billion) bid for French catering company
Elior.
BHP Billiton has named Andrew Mackenzie, head of
its non-ferrous metals division, as its new chief executive,
replacing Marius Kloppers who will step down in May.
Bumi Plc shareholder Standard Life Investments
said it would support the company's board and vote against
proposals from co-founder Nat Rothschild.
Novartis has scrapped its controversial plan to
pay outgoing chairman Daniel Vasella $78 million for a
consulting and non-compete agreement, yielding to a torrent of
political and shareholder criticism.
Apple Inc's internal Mac systems were hacked by the
same attackers that targeted Facebook and Twitter last month,
the company, whose products have long been seen as more
resistant to intrusion, said.
Warner Music has reached a deal with two independent record
label groups as it seeks regulatory approval for its acquisition
of former EMI labels.
The Irish government has sold insurance company Irish Life,
which it was forced to nationalise during its banking crisis, to
Canadian life insurer Great-West Lifeco for 1.3 billion
euros.
Britain's electricity regulator warned that the country is
heading for a "horrendous" gas supply crunch that will lead to
higher energy bills for consumers.
Motor insurer Esure has appointed brokers Numis and
Canaccord as the company speeds up plans for a stock market
launch.
Telecoms regulator Ofcom is expected to reveal results of
the 4G bandwidth auction on Wednesday.
European banks may have to reveal their taxes and profits on
a country-by-country basis in the latest twist to EU
negotiations over rules to make banks safer.
A U.S. company accused a Chinese military intelligence unit
in Shanghai of conducting multiple online attacks on U.S.
businesses.
Britons hiding money in the Isle of Man have three years to
come clean or face penalties of up to 200 percent of unpaid tax.