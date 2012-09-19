PRESS DIGEST - Financial Times - Sept 19

UPDATE 2-SoftBank nears deal to invest $3 bln in U.S. startup WeWork - CNBC
* SoftBank in discussions with WeWork for some time - sources
Headlines
SAUDIS OFFER EXTRA OIL TO CONTROL PRICES
DIRECT LINE DEBT RALLY SIGNALS FAITH IN IPO
BP IN TALKS TO SELL TEXAS CITY REFINERY
SOUTH AFRICA LONMIN MINERS SET TO END STRIKE
LLOYDS OFFERS TO BUY BACK MORE DEBT
BHP PUTS FREEZE ON EXECUTIVES' PAY
PARIS SEEN AS POSSIBLE STUMBLING BLOCK IN BAE-EADS TALKS
Overview
SAUDIS OFFER EXTRA OIL TO CONTROL PRICES
Saudi Arabia has offered its main customers in the US, Europe and Asia extra oil supplies, a sign the world's largest exporter is worried about the impact of rising prices on the global economy.
DIRECT LINE DEBT RALLY SIGNALS FAITH IN IPO
Bondholders are becoming more confident that RBS will successfully float Direct Line, even as people close to the process warn the bank is prepared to pull the deal if equity investors value the business at much less than 3 billion pounds ($4.88 billion).
BP IN TALKS TO SELL TEXAS CITY REFINERY
BP has held talks to sell its Texas City refinery to Marathon Petroleum Corp, the latest stage of a big asset disposal plan to cover the costs of the 2010 Deepwater Horizon disaster.
SOUTH AFRICA LONMIN MINERS SET TO END STRIKE
Striking mineworkers and Lonmin reached a wage agreement on Tuesday that should signal the end of more than five weeks of industrial action marred by violence and 45 deaths.
LLOYDS OFFERS TO BUY BACK MORE DEBT
Lloyds Banking Group became the latest UK lender to offer to buy back a large portfolio of its own debt as it looks to use excess cash on its balance sheet to eliminate expensive funding.
BHP PUTS FREEZE ON EXECUTIVES' PAY
BHP Billiton will not increase the basic salaries of more than 100 of its top directors, including chief executive Marius Kloppers, as it looks to show restraint and clamp down on costs.
PARIS SEEN AS POSSIBLE STUMBLING BLOCK IN BAE-EADS TALKS
All eyes have been on Paris since merger talks between Franco-German EADS and the UK's BAE Systems became public, with the British side claiming their French counterparts were the most likely block to a deal.
* SoftBank in discussions with WeWork for some time - sources
* Mining stocks underperform after oil prices tumble on Friday
MELBOURNE, Feb 27 London copper prices inched towards the key level of $6,000 a tonne on Monday, with supply concerns simmering amid production stoppages at the world's two biggest copper mines.