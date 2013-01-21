PRESS DIGEST - Financial Times - Jan 21

Jan 21 Headlines
Overview
WEST FACES 'DECADES' OF CONFLICT IN N AFRICA David Cameron has
raised the spectre of Britain being sucked into the fight
against terrorists in north Africa for "decades".
(
OBAMA SWORN IN FOR SECOND TERM Barack Obama was sworn in on
Sunday as the 44th president of the United States, ushering in a
second term expected to be marked by partisan battles over debt,
gun control and immigration. ()
NOKIA SIEMENS NETWORKS SEEKS TO RAISE 700 MLN EUROS Nokia
Siemens Networks is set to issue a high-yield bond that will
help gauge broader investor interest in the telecoms equipment
maker. ()
TAX CRACKDOWN TO TARGET MIDDLE CLASSES Professionals are to be
targeted in a crackdown on tax evasion, the director of public
prosecutions, said. ()
ALLIANZGI TO LAUNCH UK BUILDING FUND Allianz Global Investors is
to launch an infrastructure debt fund in the UK to help build
schools, hospitals and roads. ()
EQT SHELVES PLAN TO SELL SPRINGER SCIENCE EQT has shelved a plan
to sell German academic publisher Springer Science for up to 4
billion euros. ()
BATTERY FINDING MAY DELAY DREAMLINER The resumption of Boeing
787 Dreamliner flights could be further delayed after a top US
investigator ruled out excessive voltage as the cause of a
battery fire that led to the grounding of the aircraft around
the world. ()