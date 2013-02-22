PRESS DIGEST - Financial Times - Feb 22

BRIEF-IGM Financial Inc announces March 2017 investment fund sales
Feb 22 Headlines
Brussels turns up pressure over Libor
Rothschild loses Bumi power struggle
Tax evaders named and shamed by Revenue
Citi unveils pay plan of executives
Regulator moves to break auditor ties
PM appears to falter on EU vote pledge
Bankia to reveal loss of more than 19 billion euros
BAE launches 1 billion pound share buyback
ECB unveils 1.1 billion euro profit on crisis bonds
PayPal enters UK mobile payments race
Overview
The European Commission's 18-month long antitrust investigation into yen and euro interbank rates has been broadened to include Swiss franc-denominated swaps.
Nat Rothschild has failed in his bid to replace the board of Bumi Plc, the Indonesian mining company he helped create.
HM Revenue and Customs has published a list of names and addresses of deliberate tax defaulters on its website for the first time in a bid to intensify its crackdown on tax evasion.
Citigroup has scrapped an old bonus scheme and set tougher targets for its new chief executive.
The Competition Commission will on Friday accuse auditors of focusing too much on pleasing executives whose accounts they are supposed to be vetting.
David Cameron seems to have reneged on a promise that he would hold a referendum on the UK's membership of the EU if he was prime minister after 2015.
Bankia will next week unveil an annual net loss of more than 19 billion euros as the nationalised lender speeds up its plan to close branches and sell assets.
BAE Systems will buy back 1 billion pounds worth of its shares over three years in an attempt to restore investor confidence in the face of sharp cuts to western military budgets.
Eurozone central banks made up to 14 billion euros last year from sovereign bonds of crisis-hit countries.
eBay's PayPal online payment services company is entering the mobile payments race in the UK.
