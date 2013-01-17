PRESS DIGEST - Financial Times - Jan 17

LONDON, Jan 17 (Reuters) -

Headlines

MILITANTS SEIZE GAS WORKERS IN ALGERIA

CABLE LASHES OUT AT EU REFERENDUM PLAN

MILIBAND ACCUSES CAMERON OVER EU

WALL STREET BANKS PUT BRAKE ON BONUSES

GERMANY CREATES PILE OF GOLDEN OPPORTUNITIES

BANK RULES HIT UK PROPERTY DEVELOPERS

Overview

Dozens of expatriate workers have been kidnapped from an Algerian natural gas facility operated by BP and Statoil .

Business Secretary Vince Cable will say in a speech that the debate over Britain's EU membership and a possible referendum is terrible timing, creating uncertainty for investors.

Opposition leader Ed Miliband said in an interview that Cameron's inability to guarantee that Britain will be in the EU in five years' time would be destabilising for investment.

Goldman Sachs cut its bonuses in the fourth quarter, boosting it to its highest profit level in three years.

Germany's Bundesbank is planning to repatriate 54,000 gold bars worth 27 billion euros from Paris and New York between now and 2020.

New rules that force British banks to hold more capital against loans secured on commercial property are resulting in higher costs and scrapped projects for developers.